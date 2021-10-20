Consulate General of Belarus in New York stopped working :: Politics :: RBC

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry of Belarus expressed regret in connection with the upcoming closure of the consulate on the initiative of the American authorities.

“We regret this decision and ask the citizens of Belarus and the United States in advance to understand the inconveniences associated with the need to apply for consular assistance exclusively to the Belarusian Embassy in Washington due to circumstances beyond our control,” the consulate said.

According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, such a demand from Washington worsens the conditions of consular services for citizens of Belarus and “demonstrates the real meaning of the constant statements of the American side about” support “and” care “for the Belarusian people.”

On August 9, the United States imposed sectoral sanctions against Belarus – a year after the presidential elections. The measures affected one of the world’s largest producers of potash fertilizers – “Belaruskali”. According to the US Treasury Department, the enterprise is “the main source of tax revenues and foreign exchange earnings for the Lukashenka regime.” In total, the list includes 23 citizens of the country and 21 legal entities. Their dollar assets were frozen. They were also banned from doing business with American citizens.

Subsequently, Minsk ordered Washington to reduce the number of the embassy to five people. Belarus has also withdrawn its consent to the appointment of Julie Fisher as the US ambassador to the country.