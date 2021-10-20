Cook, friend of Clooney and fan of “The Bachelor”. 11 Facts About John Krasinski | Cinema

Shot from the series “Jack Ryan”

In his youth, John went to several educational institutions, where he met his future colleagues. For example, at Newton South High School in his hometown of Boston, he was in high school with actor B.J. Novak. Many years later, classmates reunited on the set of “The Office”: according to the plot, their characters have a difficult relationship, constantly turning from friendship into rivalry and vice versa. Due to the success of The Office, Novak said it was especially difficult for him to believe that he was filming with a longtime friend.

After graduating from high school, Krasinski taught English in Costa Rica for a year, and then entered Brown University, where he studied theater arts. Its faculty included actress Lowry Marshall and Professor Emeritus John Emei. Krasinski was part of the college comedian group Out Of Bounds and coached a young basketball team in Rhode Island.

Shot from the film “On the way”

In addition, John completed a 14-week course at the National Theater Institute in Waterford, Connecticut, in parallel with his university studies. Also, the future actor and director visited the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon and the Actors Center in New York for some time. Through this, Krasinski explored a wide variety of aspects of theater and cinematography, from acting to directing and screenwriting.

Shot from the movie “Bridegroom for Rent”

John does not hide that if his acting career failed, he would become an English teacher. Of course, fate decreed otherwise.



Now Krasinski is famous in Hollywood and will hardly ever be left without a job in film and television. Nevertheless, he can return to his backup plan if he decides to take a break from acting and directing – with his education, such a retraining is quite possible.

Still from the film “License for Marriage”

After graduating from university, John moved to New York to pursue an acting career. Success did not come instantly: at first, in the new city, John had to earn money as a waiter, then the actor was hired to shoot commercials, and were given small episodic roles in serials.

For some time Krasinski became a theatrical actor. At least one of the Broadway productions, where he was far from the foreground, was written and directed by John’s former classmates.

To get into the lenses of movie cameras and improve his skills, John got a job as an intern on the talk show “Late Night with Conan O’Brien”, where he participated in writing the scripts for the releases. He even had a chance to work in an advertising agency – this experience was also useful in order to better understand the structure of show business from the inside and learn how to work with different types of people.

Shot from the series “Office”

A fundamental role in the career of John Krasinski was played by “The Office”, and the series revealed not only his acting talent.

The show is set in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Wanting to better understand what it was like to live and work there, John went to the place and began filming local attractions – some of these shots ended up in the opening screensaver of the series, which tens of millions of people now know. John generally loves to carefully collect information for his work, this is one of his main professional qualities.

Krasinski’s first full-length directorial work was the 2009 dramedy Short Interviews with Scum, which explores the nature and way of thinking of ordinary men. The tape was inspired by several short stories of the same name written by David Foster Wallace. John also co-produced Short Interviews and played a small role. The film was even selected for the 2009 Sundance Film Festival competition program.

Shot from the series “Some Good News”

“The Office” was a breakthrough for many key actors, but few can boast of the consistency of Jim Halpert – the character played by John Krasinski. Unlike, for example, Steve Carell, Krasinski starred in one way or another in every episode of the series, which lasted nine seasons.

Jim was inspired by Tim Canterbury, played by Martin Freeman in the original UK version of the series. He also directed several episodes of his show.

Shot from the series “Office”

One of the central lines of The Office is devoted to the development of a romantic relationship between Jim Halpert and Pam Beasley, played by Jenna Fisher.

It’s hard to believe, but it was on the set of The Office that Krasinski first kissed on camera, just with Jenna Fisher. Unlike many actors who were terribly nervous before such a “debut”, John handled the stage like a real professional – in the future he played boyfriends and husbands without any problems.

Shot from the film “Love Is Out of the Rule”

In an interview with David Letterman, Matt Damon stated that John Krasinski is “the next George Clooney.” He likened John’s role in The Office to Clooney’s acting on the hit 90s TV series Ambulance. For George Clooney, this role was not just one of the items in his portfolio, but a turning point in his career and life, and later, for the whole world, Clooney became one of the key figures in Hollywood. Damon is sure the same is already happening with Krasinski.

By the way, John himself has long been friends with George Clooney – they met on the set of the melodrama Love Beyond the Rules, in which Clooney played the main role and was the director.

Thanks to this acquaintance, in 2010, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt got married at Clooney’s house on Lake Como. The ceremony was attended only by family members and friends, the press was not allowed on the holiday. Therefore, to this day, you cannot find photos from the event on the Internet, only written descriptions of wedding rings and bridesmaid dresses.

Still from the movie “Quiet Place”

Krasinski does not hide that Emily is mainly responsible for cooking at home. Nevertheless, John sometimes tries to help her in this: once he decided to cook fried chicken as a surprise for Mother’s Day, and the dish even exceeded his expectations.

Once, the couple argued about the age of Leonardo DiCaprio. John lost and now has to cook at least once a week, usually on Sundays. It is not known what dishes became Krasinski’s specialty – perhaps the very same chicken.

Still from the movie “Everybody Loves Whales”

Long before meeting Emily Blunt, the actor became an ardent fan of the movie The Devil Wears Prada, where she played one of the key roles. One day John went to the cinema with a friend to watch a blockbuster, but there were no tickets left for the required show. They heard the laudatory reviews for “The Devil” and decided to give the picture a chance. John really liked the film – by his own estimation, he watched “The Devil Wears Prada” at least a hundred times and is still periodically revising it.

Another unexpected “forbidden pleasure” Krasinski, which he, however, is not ashamed of – the American reality shows “Bachelor” and “Bachelor”, where the protagonist and heroine choose their ideal partner among several applicants. These TV shows are very popular because of the constant intrigue and the growing intensity of passions – so John was among the regular viewers.

Shot from the series “Jack Ryan”

Actually, John Krasinski is quite tall: his height is already 191 cm. It is all the more surprising that in this indicator he is inferior to both brothers: Paul and Kevin. One of them is 198 cm tall, the other is as much as 208 cm. In addition, John is the youngest of the trio – he turned 42 years old.