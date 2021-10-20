Copper stocks on the London Stock Exchange fell to a minimum in half a century of trading | 19.10.21

The global energy crisis hitting steel mills in China and Europe turned into a crisis for the London Metal Exchange, the largest and oldest trading floor in the industry, dating back to 1877.

Stocks of copper – one of the key industrial metals used in industries from electrical engineering to pipe manufacturing – available in stock exchange warehouses have plummeted 89% in a month, Bloomberg reports, citing LME statistics.

The current volume of copper not contracted for future supplies is 14.15 thousand tons, which is the minimum for the entire period of available statistics (since 1974). It covers only 0.05% of world consumption, which reaches 25 million tons per year.

Explosive industrial demand and supply problems have put the exchange “in a tough spot unless additional metal comes in shortly,” said Michael Widmer, head of industry research at Bank of America.











The de facto LME trades copper futures, which, while assuming physical delivery, are not backed by the actual metal, Widmer points out.

Over the past 12 months, copper has risen in price by 51%, setting an all-time high in May – $ 10,746 per tonne. Since then, quotations have dipped 5.5% to $ 10,163 per ton. But as warehouses empty and demand rises, the May peak could be exceeded, said Ole Hansen, an analyst at Saxo Bank.

“High energy prices are fueling inflation, which forces investors to buy physical commodities as a hedge,” he explains.

Following London, the Shanghai Stock Exchange is losing copper, where reserves fell to 41.668 tons – the lowest level since 2009.

“The global energy crisis heightens concerns about a shortage of commodities, while European metallurgical plants, following the Chinese ones, are cutting production amid a sharp rise in electricity prices,” says Anna Pilgunova, an analyst with Sberbank CIB. Non-ferrous metals are likely to continue to rise in price as long as problems with demand will not come to the fore, she said.