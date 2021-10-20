Coronavirus in the world: a new Delta mutation, an increase in the number of cases and plans to tighten measures

Girl in the supermarket

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

In UK supermarkets, masks are optional but desirable

Doctors and scientists in Britain are urging the government to make it mandatory to wear masks in crowded places again, to encourage people to work from home, and to introduce covid passports due to the high number of new cases of Covid-19. Nearly 50,000 new positive tests for coronavirus were registered in Britain on Wednesday.

Mandatory masking and other protective measures were lifted almost everywhere in England in July. Their potential return, along with the introduction of covid passports, is the so-called “Plan B”, which the authorities drew up in September in case the spread of the coronavirus again jeopardizes the health system’s ability to cope with the flow of patients.

But the government has no plans to use “plan B” and return restrictive measures. It believes that vaccinations are holding back the virus, and despite the rise in new cases, the number of hospitalizations and deaths remains relatively low compared to the beginning of the year.

“The important thing is that our vaccination program continues to successfully break the direct link between high numbers of cases and hospitalizations and deaths,” a Downing Street spokesman said Wednesday.

