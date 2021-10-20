Coronavirus in the world: a new Delta mutation, an increase in the number of cases and plans to tighten measures

20 October 2021, 18:19 GMT Updated 52 minutes ago

Doctors and scientists in Britain are urging the government to make it mandatory to wear masks in crowded places again, to encourage people to work from home, and to introduce covid passports due to the high number of new cases of Covid-19. Nearly 50,000 new positive tests for coronavirus were registered in Britain on Wednesday.

Mandatory masking and other protective measures were lifted almost everywhere in England in July. Their potential return, along with the introduction of covid passports, is the so-called “Plan B”, which the authorities drew up in September in case the spread of the coronavirus again jeopardizes the health system’s ability to cope with the flow of patients.

But the government has no plans to use “plan B” and return restrictive measures. It believes that vaccinations are holding back the virus, and despite the rise in new cases, the number of hospitalizations and deaths remains relatively low compared to the beginning of the year.

“The important thing is that our vaccination program continues to successfully break the direct link between high numbers of cases and hospitalizations and deaths,” a Downing Street spokesman said Wednesday.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said Wednesday that the government continues to focus on learning to live with the virus. He also emphasized the importance of vaccinations and revaccinations, urging people to take “small steps” on their own initiative: meet, if possible, on the street, open windows during meetings in rooms, wear masks in crowded places (although this is not required by law).

Javid also announced that Britain has entered into contracts for the supply of antiviral drugs for the healthcare system: MSD’s molnupiravir and Pfizer’s ritonavir. They will be prescribed to the most vulnerable categories of patients in order to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

Over the past week in Britain, more than 40 thousand people fall ill every day. The average number of deaths per day for the week was 130, and on Tuesday 19 October it reached 223. The number of hospitalizations increased by 10% and averaged about 1,100 new patients per day.

Vaccinated vs unvaccinated in hospitals

Health ministry data show that in the past three weeks, in all age groups over 18, unvaccinated people were hospitalized with coronavirus three times more often than vaccinated.

Instead of imposing restrictive measures, the government in Britain continues to rely on vaccinations.

From November, vaccinations for adolescents 12-15 years old will be available not only in schools, but also in vaccination centers. In this age category, only 15% of the population has been vaccinated so far.

In the country as a whole, 67.5% of all residents are fully vaccinated, however, scientists say that those who were vaccinated more than six months ago should receive the booster they should receive – the third dose of the vaccine.

“We know that six months after the second dose, immunity to coronavirus is diminishing – in some cases very significantly, although this varies from person to person,” Professor Martin Marshall, head of the Royal College of General Practitioners, told the BBC.

Currently in Britain, eight million people have the opportunity to receive the third dose of the vaccine, but so far only 3.8 million have used it.

Delta’s new mutation

Meanwhile, scientists in Britain are watching a new mutation in the delta strain of coronavirus, AY.4.2. In the first week of October, it accounted for 6% of all new infections in the country. The new variant differs from the “classic” delta strain by two thorns, but scientists do not believe that it is highly infectious or that it is a cause for concern.

“This is potentially a slightly more infectious strain. But it doesn’t even compare to the way the Alpha and Delta strains behaved, which were 50-60 percent more infectious. This variant could be up to 10% more infectious.” said François Ballou, director of the Institute of Genetics at University College London.

“It is good that we are aware and are observing, but this is not something catastrophic as it used to be,” he added.

What else is going on in the world

Explosive growth in Poland

Polish Health Minister Adam Nedzelski said in an interview that the country is facing an explosive increase in coronavirus cases.

“The last two days we have been dealing with an explosion of a pandemic. On Tuesday we had 80% more infections than a week ago, and today it is 100% more. If this increase continues, our forecasts for this fall will be skewed.” he said.

According to the minister, the Polish government has not yet discussed the possibility of introducing a lockdown.

Latvia on Tuesday became the first European country where the government introduced a lockdown in preparation for the expected wave of coronavirus. Shops, restaurants, schools and entertainment venues will be closed there from October 21st. Only the most essential shops and services will remain open. A curfew is also introduced from 20:00 to 05:00.

It became impossible to fly from London to Morocco

Britain has become the next European country to join Morocco’s “red list”. The government of the North African kingdom has cut off flights to Britain.

Earlier, Morocco banned the reception of flights from the Netherlands and Germany.