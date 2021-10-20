https://ria.ru/20211021/chekhiya-1755501975.html

Czech Republic decided to reconsider relations with Russia

In the Czech Republic, they decided to reconsider relations with Russia – RIA Novosti, 10/21/2021

Czech Republic decided to reconsider relations with Russia

The draft program of the new ruling coalition of the Czech Republic, which is now being created by the forces of five liberal parties, includes, among other things, an audit of relations with Russia RIA Novosti, 10/21/2021

2021-10-21T00: 44

2021-10-21T00: 44

2021-10-21T01: 43

in the world

Czech

China

Vaclav Havel

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/11/1585022826_0:409:2913:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_db779edc2a90f400fc04e308f0353876.jpg

PRAGUE, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The draft program of the new ruling coalition of the Czech Republic, which is now being created by the forces of five liberal parties, envisages, among other things, an audit of relations with Russia and China, Martin Dvořák, a member of the working group preparing the program, told reporters. He added that the coalition also wants to adopt the so-called “Magnitsky law “. According to Dvorak, the future program will also talk about the need to prevent the access of” non-democratic states “to the key infrastructure of the republic. At the same time, defense spending by 2025 should grow to 2% of GDP, which is required from its NATO members. The coalition of liberal forces “Together”, uniting the Civil Democratic Party (CDP), the TOP 09 and the Christian Democratic Movement. The second place was taken by the currently ruling centrist movement ANO, Prime Minister Andrei Babis. After the elections, the Together Coalition announced that it was joining forces with another liberal coalition consisting of the Pirate Party and the Elders and Independents movement, which came in third. The leaders of both liberal coalitions are already negotiating the formation of new leadership of the parliament and the cabinet; they have a majority of 108 (out of 200) deputies in the lower house. Both coalitions nominated the leader of the State Democratic Party, Petr Fialu, to the post of prime minister. Relations between Prague and Moscow deteriorated after the Czech Republic accused Russian intelligence agencies of involvement in an explosion at military depots in Vrbetica and expelled 18 Russian embassy officials in mid-April. In response, Moscow declared 20 Czech diplomats persona non grata, stating that the accusations of the explosion were absurd, unfounded and far-fetched. The Kremlin noted that the unsubstantiated accusations of the Czech Republic against Russia caused extreme damage to relations between the two countries, and also indicated that these accusations are part of a large-scale campaign of the West against Moscow. In December last year, the European Union approved a new sanctions regime, which is based on experience. ” the Magnitsky Act “adopted in the United States in December 2012 against Russians who, according to the American authorities, are involved in human rights violations. This act was later given the status of a global law, sanctions under it should not be limited to Russian citizens. The EU plans to impose sanctions for violations of fundamental freedoms and human rights, including freedom of conscience, the right to peaceful assembly, as well as for genocide, torture, human trafficking. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on this decision, noted that it was made to please the United States and without contacting UN bodies. Sergei Magnitsky, an employee of the large investment fund Hermitage Capital Management, who was accused of tax fraud by Russian law enforcement agencies, died in the SIZO “Matrosskaya Tishina” in November 2009, having been imprisoned for almost a year. His death caused a wide public outcry both in Russia and abroad. Moscow has repeatedly declared the inadmissibility of politicizing the Magnitsky case.

https://ria.ru/20210929/chekhiya-1752256861.html

https://ria.ru/20210923/mid-1751535466.html

https://ria.ru/20210922/sanktsii-1751386548.html

Czech

China

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/11/1585022826_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ba4aed7bf28050336e4a6f26b77c4364.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, czech republic, china, vaclav havel, russia