Daily Mail: Gamble Used Seven Seduction Tricks Against Putin

American journalist Hadley Gamble, who hosted Russian Energy Week, used seven flirting techniques against Russian President Vladimir Putin, body language expert Darren Stanton told the Daily Mail. It is worth noting that Gamble on Russian television was accused of flirting with the president to distract attention. Putin himself said that, they say, Gamble is not listening to him to the end.

Stanton listed the classic seduction techniques that an American journalist used at an important event. These are touching your own hair, sweeping leg movements in a sitting position, dilated pupils showing interest in a partner. However, Stanton cannot say for sure whether all this was part of a carefully planned tactic, and whether the journalist did everything improvised and sincerely.

However, all the efforts of Gamble had no effect on Putin – he turned out to be completely indifferent to them. “President Putin remained consistent in his body language and kept what we call basic gestures,” the specialist noted.

It is worth noting that many readers in the Anglo-Saxon world were unhappy with Gamble’s behavior. “She made herself look like a complete fool, how embarrassing,” “She should be ashamed,” “Very unprofessional behavior,” they write.

Recall that during the conversation, Putin complimented the American woman, calling “her beautiful woman, ”but immediately asked to listen to him to the end. And Gamble herself repaid the debt to Putin, telling him that he “looks great.”