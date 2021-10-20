https://ria.ru/20211020/uscherb-1755316480.html
Damage from crimes exceeded 345 billion rubles
Damage from crimes exceeded 345 billion rubles – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
Damage from crimes exceeded 345 billion rubles
Since the beginning of 2021, the damage from crime in Russia has exceeded 345 billion rubles, more than 17 thousand people have died as a result of crimes, it follows from … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
2021-10-20T07: 28
2021-10-20T07: 28
2021-10-20T07: 43
incidents
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0b/1600765447_0:215:3080:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_b89e238d8d4bf5eb9ac47545e2f3735b.jpg
MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Since the beginning of 2021, the damage from crime in Russia has exceeded 345 billion rubles, more than 17 thousand people have died as a result of crimes, it follows from the statistics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs published on the department’s website. The bulk of the damage (more than 88%) falls on crimes registered in cities and towns. 17.7 thousand people died as a result of crimes during this period, 24.7 thousand were injured. Rural areas account for 37.5% of the deaths (6.7 thousand people), cities and urban-type settlements – 68% of persons whose health was seriously harmed (16.8 thousand people). At the same time, the number of cases of extremism since January to September rose more than 30%. “1,776 crimes of a terrorist nature (-4.1%) and 854 crimes of an extremist nature (+ 31.2%) were registered,” the statistics say % of criminals were repeat offenders, and minors were involved in every 35 crimes. Organized criminal groups or criminal communities in 2021 committed 18.1 thousand grave and especially grave crimes, which is a quarter more than last year, and their share in the total number of investigated crimes increased from 8.6% to 10%. In August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the total number of crimes in the first seven months of 2021 decreased by 8.4%, including murders and attempted murders – by 8, 4%, intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm – by 12.4%, robberies – by 19.5%, robberies – by 20.4%. During this period, the level of street crime also decreased. In parks, squares and on the streets there was a decrease in robberies by 19.8%, robberies – by 25.2%, thefts – by 6.4%. The total number of crimes in public places decreased by 3.7%. In addition, in the first seven months of 2021, the number of burglaries, thefts of vehicles and thefts has noticeably decreased (by 19.5%, 27.4% and 16.3%, respectively). ).
https://ria.ru/20211018/prestuplenie-1755021983.html
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211019/moshenniki-1755182060.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0b/1600765447_235-0:2966:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8431218f8b92b349c7f700112ac2c6c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, russia
Damage from crimes exceeded 345 billion rubles
“Damage from crimes (for completed and suspended criminal cases) amounted to 345.7 billion rubles, which is 11.9% less than last year,” the document says.
The bulk of the damage (over 88%) falls on crimes registered in cities and urban-type settlements.
As a result of crimes during the specified period, 17.7 thousand people died, 24.7 thousand were injured. Rural areas account for 37.5% of the deaths (6.7 thousand people), cities and urban-type settlements – 68% of persons whose health was seriously harmed (16.8 thousand people).
October 18, 01:19 PM
The Moscow prosecutor’s office presented a portrait of a typical metropolitan criminal
At the same time, the number of cases of extremism from January to September increased by more than 30%. “1,776 crimes of a terrorist nature (-4.1%) and 854 crimes of an extremist nature (+ 31.2%) were registered,” the statistics say.
Almost every fourth crime, as noted in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, was committed while drunk, 59.4% of criminals were repeat offenders, and minors were involved in every 35th crime.
Organized criminal groups or criminal communities committed 18.1 thousand grave and especially grave crimes in 2021, which is a quarter more than last year, and their share in the total number of investigated crimes increased from 8.6% to 10%.
In August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the total number of crimes in the first seven months of 2021 decreased by 8.4%, including murders and attempted murders – by 8.4%, intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm – by 12.4%. robberies – by 19.5%, robberies – by 20.4%.
In addition, according to the results of seven months of 2021, the number of burglaries, vehicle thefts and thefts has noticeably decreased (by 19.5%, 27.4% and 16.3%, respectively).
The Ministry of Finance has promised to reduce the number of telephone and Internet crimes