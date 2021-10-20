https://ria.ru/20211020/uscherb-1755316480.html

Damage from crimes exceeded 345 billion rubles

Damage from crimes exceeded 345 billion rubles – RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

Damage from crimes exceeded 345 billion rubles

Since the beginning of 2021, the damage from crime in Russia has exceeded 345 billion rubles, more than 17 thousand people have died as a result of crimes, it follows from … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T07: 28

2021-10-20T07: 28

2021-10-20T07: 43

incidents

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0b/1600765447_0:215:3080:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_b89e238d8d4bf5eb9ac47545e2f3735b.jpg

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Since the beginning of 2021, the damage from crime in Russia has exceeded 345 billion rubles, more than 17 thousand people have died as a result of crimes, it follows from the statistics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs published on the department’s website. The bulk of the damage (more than 88%) falls on crimes registered in cities and towns. 17.7 thousand people died as a result of crimes during this period, 24.7 thousand were injured. Rural areas account for 37.5% of the deaths (6.7 thousand people), cities and urban-type settlements – 68% of persons whose health was seriously harmed (16.8 thousand people). At the same time, the number of cases of extremism since January to September rose more than 30%. “1,776 crimes of a terrorist nature (-4.1%) and 854 crimes of an extremist nature (+ 31.2%) were registered,” the statistics say % of criminals were repeat offenders, and minors were involved in every 35 crimes. Organized criminal groups or criminal communities in 2021 committed 18.1 thousand grave and especially grave crimes, which is a quarter more than last year, and their share in the total number of investigated crimes increased from 8.6% to 10%. In August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the total number of crimes in the first seven months of 2021 decreased by 8.4%, including murders and attempted murders – by 8, 4%, intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm – by 12.4%, robberies – by 19.5%, robberies – by 20.4%. During this period, the level of street crime also decreased. In parks, squares and on the streets there was a decrease in robberies by 19.8%, robberies – by 25.2%, thefts – by 6.4%. The total number of crimes in public places decreased by 3.7%. In addition, in the first seven months of 2021, the number of burglaries, thefts of vehicles and thefts has noticeably decreased (by 19.5%, 27.4% and 16.3%, respectively). ).

https://ria.ru/20211018/prestuplenie-1755021983.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211019/moshenniki-1755182060.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0b/1600765447_235-0:2966:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8431218f8b92b349c7f700112ac2c6c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, russia