Demi Moore, Halle Berry, Hayley Bieber and others at the Women In Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles

Demmy Moor

The annual Women In Hollywood Awards hosted by Elle Magazine took place last night at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The guests of the event were Demi Moore, Halle Berry, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Hayley Bieber and many other stars. Last year, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so this edition has tried to make it special.

This year’s award winners were nine famous women: Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry, Jodie Comer, Gemma Chan, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Lauren Ridloff, Gal Gadot and Salma Hayek. All of them starred for the covers of the special edition of the magazine, which was dedicated to the award. They have received awards for their creative and cultural contributions. Not all of them personally came – apparently, after the grand premiere of the film “The Eternals”, some of the stars needed a little rest.

And what images were shown by the guests of the evening, see our photo selection.



Halle Berry



Halle Berry and Van Hunt

Demmy Moor



Hayley Bieber



Eva Longoria



Kerry Washington



Ciara



Ciara and Eva Longoria

Nicole Ari Parker

Gal Gadot



Lucy Hail



Jennifer Hudson



Rita Moreno

Jordana Brewster