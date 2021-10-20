Deputy Director General of the Operator of Russian Cosmodromes Detained | News | News

Law enforcers detained Marat Arustamov, Deputy Director General of the Center for Operation of Ground Space Infrastructure Facilities (operator of civilian cosmodromes in Russia). This was announced on Wednesday, October 20, by an informed source.

According to him, Arustamov was detained following an internal audit by Roscosmos auditors.

“The detention was carried out on Tuesday morning following the results of inspections by the internal audit service of the Roscosmos state corporation,” a source quoted by RIA Novosti.

He did not elaborate on the accusations against Arustamov. The state corporation “Izvestia” did not comment on this message.

Earlier in October, Kommersant announced the initiation of a criminal case by the investigative department of the FSB in the Amur Region against the deputy general director of TsENKI for economics and finance, Arustamov. He was detained in Moscow and convoyed to Blagoveshchensk.

In June, Alik Aleksanyan, General Director of Respect-SM, was accused of fraud for 60 million rubles during the construction of the Vostochny cosmodrome and was arrested.

Aleksanyan did not plead guilty to fraud during construction and installation work at the cosmodrome. His deputy was also arrested, whose criminal case is related to embezzlement during the construction of Vostochny.

In February 2020, the court of the city of Zheleznogorsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory, found four defendants in a criminal case on embezzlement of 25 million rubles during the construction of the Vostochny cosmodrome guilty.