Deripaska commented on the searches in the house of his relatives in the United States

2021-10-20T12: 35

2021-10-20T12: 35

2021-10-20T13: 24

USA

in the world

washington (city)

Oleg Deripaska

donald trump

FBI

Russia

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska linked the searches in the homes of his relatives in the United States with the continuation of the “spinning story” about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. spin this story about the allegedly colossal role of Russians in the US presidential elections in 2016, “the businessman wrote on his Telegram channel. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officers on Tuesday searched two houses in New York and Washington, which the media linked with Deripaska. His spokesman told RIA Novosti that the property belongs to the businessman’s relatives and that the investigative measures are related to US sanctions. pantries and a couple of bottles of vodka. “According to him, it is obvious that Republican Donald Trump was helped to win the election, not only would not be for “the representatives of the Clinton clan, mired in bribes.” the billionaire believes that the American national debt has reached “astronomical proportions.” In April 2018, the United States was blacklisted (SDN list) Russia nina and the companies he controls. The assets of the persons involved in the list are subject to blocking, Americans are prohibited from doing business with them. However, in January 2019, the Ministry of Finance removed En + Group and Rusal and Eurosibenergo, which it controls, from sanctions, after the entrepreneur reduced his stake in the group below 44.95 percent and ceased to manage the company through the board of directors. At the same time, Deripaska himself, as well as the GAZ Group, which he controls through the Russian Machines holding, remained on the list. The entrepreneur challenged the restrictions in a federal court in Washington. He claims to have lost $ 7.5 billion because of them. Deripaska considers the prosecution of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) illegal. In February 2020, the Financial Times published an article to which it attached a scan of OFAC’s response to Deripaska’s lawyers. In this letter, the department outlined the grounds for its actions: it lists six points, all with the wording “according to the messages.” Their source is not specified. In June of this year, the court dismissed the businessman’s lawsuit, satisfying the petition of the defendants in the person of the US Treasury. Case is closed.

USA

washington (city)

Russia

2021

