Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska commented on the searches in the homes of his relatives in New York. He called the actions of the American authorities “outrageous stupidity.” He noted the tenacity of the US establishment in promoting the myth of Russian interference in the US elections in 2016.

According to Deripaska, Donald Trump did not win by himself – he was helped in Washington, since American voters were ready to vote for anyone. The businessman noted that the US authorities can feed voters with stories about terrible Russians for decades, but sooner or later they will have to stop.

Deripaska recalled that the external debt of the United States is already $ 30 trillion. The country has long lost nuclear technologies in the energy sector, which means that it will continue to use coal and gas, polluting the environment. Europe, according to him, no longer wants to freeze because of the “NATO horror stories.”

“Yes, and we, Russians, now want a single economic space from Lisbon to Vladivostok with a prosperous population and intact nature,” the businessman said. He stated with regret that thanks to “obscurantists from the American military-industrial complex” and some analysts, through whose fault the US national debt has reached such proportions, “the show of absurdity continues.”

