Doctors consider Czech President Zeman incapacitated | News from Germany about Europe | DW

Czech President Milos Zeman is unable to fulfill his duties due to health problems, said on Monday, October 18, the chairman of the country’s Senate Milos Vystrchil. He referred to the conclusion of the Prague Military University Hospital, where Zeman has been on treatment for about two weeks.

The long-term prognosis for Zeman’s health is “extremely uncertain”, and the possibility of his return to work in the coming weeks is “unlikely,” said the head of the Czech Senate.

The exact diagnosis of 77-year-old Zeman, who was admitted to intensive care on October 10, has not been disclosed, but the Czech media write that the hospitalization may be associated with aggravated liver problems. The politician suffers from diabetes, he moves in a wheelchair.

Zeman’s hospitalization blocks the formation of the cabinet

The duties of the President in the Czech Republic are mostly ceremonial. However, Zeman’s hospitalization came at an important political moment – the absence of the president blocks the formation of a new government.

Now the parliament will have to decide whether it is necessary to transfer the powers of the president to another representative of the state, as provided for in the constitution. The president can also be temporarily relieved of his official duties by a simple majority in both houses of parliament.

On October 9, the Czech Republic ended a two-day voting in the elections to the Chamber of Deputies of the country’s parliament. After counting 100 percent of the ballots, it turned out that the ANO movement headed by the incumbent Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrei Babis lost the elections, slightly yielding to the opposition Alliance “Together”.

Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic were held against the backdrop of a scandal over the journalistic investigation of Pandora’s Dossier, one of the defendants of which was Babis, to whom many observers believe Zeman is loyal. It is indicated that shortly before his hospitalization, Milos Zeman met with the prime minister.

According to the Czech constitution, the president of the country must propose to parliament a candidate for the post of head of government.

