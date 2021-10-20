Doctors consider Czech President Zeman incapacitated | News from Germany about Europe | DW

Czech President Milos Zeman is unable to fulfill his duties due to health problems, said on Monday, October 18, the chairman of the country’s Senate Milos Vystrchil. He referred to the conclusion of the Prague Military University Hospital, where Zeman has been on treatment for about two weeks.
The long-term prognosis for Zeman’s health is “extremely uncertain”, and the possibility of his return to work in the coming weeks is “unlikely,” said the head of the Czech Senate.
The exact diagnosis of 77-year-old Zeman, who was admitted to intensive care on October 10, has not been disclosed, but the Czech media write that the hospitalization may be associated with aggravated liver problems. The politician suffers from diabetes, he moves in a wheelchair.
Zeman’s hospitalization blocks the formation of the cabinet
The duties of the President in the Czech Republic are mostly ceremonial. However, Zeman’s hospitalization came at an important political moment – the absence of the president blocks the formation of a new government.
Now the parliament will have to decide whether it is necessary to transfer the powers of the president to another representative of the state, as provided for in the constitution. The president can also be temporarily relieved of his official duties by a simple majority in both houses of parliament.
On October 9, the Czech Republic ended a two-day voting in the elections to the Chamber of Deputies of the country’s parliament. After counting 100 percent of the ballots, it turned out that the ANO movement headed by the incumbent Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrei Babis lost the elections, slightly yielding to the opposition Alliance “Together”.
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic were held against the backdrop of a scandal over the journalistic investigation of Pandora’s Dossier, one of the defendants of which was Babis, to whom many observers believe Zeman is loyal. It is indicated that shortly before his hospitalization, Milos Zeman met with the prime minister.
According to the Czech constitution, the president of the country must propose to parliament a candidate for the post of head of government.
See also:
-
“Pandora’s Dossier”: Russian and foreign persons involved in the investigation
The Pandora Dossier is the result of the work of over 600 journalists from 117 countries
The Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has been working on the internal archives of 14 offshore registrars for over two years. More than 600 journalists from 117 countries were involved in the investigation. The Russian Federation was represented by the publication “Important Stories”. As a result, the secret assets and property of world leaders and high-ranking politicians and officials – Russian and foreign – were exposed.
-
“Pandora’s Dossier”: Russian and foreign persons involved in the investigation
A close friend of Putin is the owner of luxury apartments in Monaco
Svetlana Krivonogikh’s close relationship with the President of the Russian Federation was reported in 2020 by the Proekt edition, admitting that she is the mother of Putin’s daughter, who was born in 2003. The Pandora Dossier says that Krivonogikh owns a $ 3.6 million apartment in Monaco, bought in 2003. The Crookedlegs in Monaco are run by Moores Rowland. Her clients were at least two more people from Putin’s inner circle.
-
“Pandora’s Dossier”: Russian and foreign persons involved in the investigation
The family of the head of “Rostec” hides in offshores property worth 22 billion rubles
The family of the head of the Rostec state corporation, Sergei Chemezov, is hiding in offshores property worth 22 billion rubles (more than 260 million euros), including an 85-meter yacht Valerie and a villa in Spanish Marbella. The ship, according to the investigation, is owned by a company from the British Virgin Islands, Delima Services Limited, owned by Chemezov’s stepdaughter Anastasia Ignatova.
-
“Pandora’s Dossier”: Russian and foreign persons involved in the investigation
Konstantin Ernst’s offshore company builds shopping centers on the site of cinemas
The general director of Channel One, Konstantin Ernst, according to Pandora’s Dossier, is the sole shareholder of Haldis Corporation in the British Virgin Islands. This company is the largest shareholder of Moscow Dvorik Ltd., registered in the same place on the opening day of the Sochi Olympics. Ernst’s company is involved in a project to demolish old cinemas and build shopping centers in their place.
-
“Pandora’s Dossier”: Russian and foreign persons involved in the investigation
Son-in-law and daughter of the head of “Transneft”: offshores and citizenship of Cyprus
The son-in-law of the head of Transneft, Nikolai Tokarev, through offshores was the beneficiary of the contractors of Transneft, under contracts with it, his companies received several billion rubles, they write Vital Stories. Together with Tokarev’s daughter Maya, he bought luxury apartments in the center of Moscow. In 2014, Tokarev’s son-in-law and daughter became citizens of Cyprus – three months after the introduction of EU sanctions against Transneft.
-
“Pandora’s Dossier”: Russian and foreign persons involved in the investigation
German Gref: family capital in an offshore trust
Sberbank President German Gref in 2011 created an offshore company Angelus Trust in Singapore to manage family assets worth more than $ 55 million. In 2017, Gref’s nephew Oscar became the beneficiary of the trust. Then the company was liquidated, its assets were transferred to Oscar. In 2018, the assets were transferred to the Grand Investment Trust companies of Kirill Androsov, a good friend of Gref.
-
“Pandora’s Dossier”: Russian and foreign persons involved in the investigation
Son-in-law of the Russian Foreign Minister: Virginian offshores, Israeli citizenship
The son-in-law of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Alexander Vinokurov, is associated with a number of offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands that own accounts in UK banks. Investigators from the ICIJ consortium also found Aleksandr Vinokurov’s Israeli citizenship.
-
“Pandora’s Dossier”: Russian and foreign persons involved in the investigation
Volodymyr Zelenskyy sold a stake in an offshore company to a business partner
Before winning the presidential elections in Ukraine, according to the investigation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy owned a stake in the offshore company Maltex, registered in the British Virgin Islands. In April 2019, he sold it to his friend Sergei Shefir. According to documents dated July 2019, Shefir retained his stake in Maltex after becoming the first assistant to the Ukrainian president.
-
“Pandora’s Dossier”: Russian and foreign persons involved in the investigation
Tony Blair dodged taxes
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife acquired the property worth $ 8.8 million by buying an offshore real estate company from Bahrain Minister of Industry and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani. They bought not the building itself, but the shares of the company, which allowed the Blairs to avoid paying $ 400,000 in property tax.
-
“Pandora’s Dossier”: Russian and foreign persons involved in the investigation
Czech Prime Minister: owner of a villa on the French Riviera
Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis transferred $ 22 million to the accounts of a number of offshore companies to purchase a mansion with two swimming pools and a cinema in a mountain village on the French Riviera. Neither offshore companies nor the mansion were included in Babis’s declarations of property ownership, writes the Czech portal Investigace.cz. After coming to power in 2017, Babis promised to fight corruption.
-
“Pandora’s Dossier”: Russian and foreign persons involved in the investigation
King Abdullah II of Jordan: buying three mansions in Malibu through offshore companies
King Abdullah II of Jordan bought three oceanfront mansions in Malibu through offshore companies, investigative journalists found out. The deals cost him $ 68 million and were struck during the Arab Spring, when Jordanians filled the streets to protest corruption and unemployment.
-
“Pandora’s Dossier”: Russian and foreign persons involved in the investigation
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta: Beneficiary of a secret fund in Panama
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother are beneficiaries of a secret fund in Panama. Other family members, including two sisters and a brother, own five offshore companies with assets worth more than $ 30 million. During his campaign, Kenyatta emphasized the fight against corruption and called for transparency in politics.
Author: Marina Baranovskaya