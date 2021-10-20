https://ria.ru/20211020/ugrozy-1755371903.html

Duda urged to build roads to counter "threats" from Russia

Polish President Andrzej Duda called for the construction of roads and other infrastructure on NATO's eastern flank to counter the "threat" from Russia.

WARSAW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Polish President Andrzej Duda called for the construction of roads and other infrastructure on the eastern flank of NATO to counter the “threat” from Russia. Speaking on Wednesday in Vilnius at the Security 2021 conference, Duda pointed to the “development of communication infrastructure” aspect, which, if necessary will serve not only the movement of goods, tourists, “but can also serve the movement of troops, if their relocation is necessary for us in order to more successfully defend the eastern flank of the Alliance in order to better support each other in various kinds of difficult situations.” on the fact that the main probable enemy of NATO is Russia. “Russia still regularly demonstrates strength and increases tension in the region, as it was this year during the West 2021 exercises, when military maneuvers of the Russian army were carried out, including at Belarusian training grounds near the Polish and Lithuanian border,” he said. Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of “aggressive behavior” by the West and declared that it poses no threat to anyone and will not attack anyone, which the West knows about, but Moscow will not disregard actions potentially dangerous to its interests. The Russian Federation has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of the alliance’s forces in Europe. According to Duda, “the response to the growing threat from its eastern neighbor should focus on the further development of allied structures and institutions, on maintaining the general presence of NATO countries on the eastern flank and fulfilling financial obligations by each ally. “. Earlier in the Russian Federation said that they drew attention to the topic” orchestrated “in the West, the inconsistency of the Russian strategic military exercises of Russia and Belarus” West 2021 “with the criteria of the Vienna Document 2011 on confidence and security building measures. Russia has repeatedly reaffirmed that it fully complies with its obligations under the Vienna Document and ensures the necessary level of transparency of military activities both on its territory and in the course of events with allies, and has long become the most audited country within the meaning of the Vienna Document 2011. -Russian strategic exercises “West-2021” was held from 10 to 16 September at nine training grounds in Russia and five in Belarus. The purpose of the exercises is to test the level of readiness and ability of the military command and control bodies of the forces of Belarus and Russia to take joint actions in solving the tasks of ensuring military security and territorial integrity of the Union State and their interaction in the course of hostilities.

