Earliest evidence of Viking presence in America found

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Radiocarbon dating of pieces of processed wood found during archaeological excavations of a Viking settlement on the Canadian island of Newfoundland showed that the Normans arrived here no later than 1021 AD. To date, this is the earliest documentary evidence of the presence of Europeans in America. The results of the study are published in the journal Nature. The fact that the Vikings reached the shores of the American continent much earlier than Columbus was known before, but the exact time of the beginning of the Norman colonization of North America was still unknown. Archaeologists from Canada, Germany and the Netherlands, led by Michael Dee of the University of Groningen, analyzed wooden artifacts found in the L’Anse aux Meadows Viking settlement. 992 AD. In each of the three processed pieces of wood, this signal was at a distance of 29 growth rings from the edge. “A distinct radiocarbon burst between 992 and 993 AD was found in tree rings in different parts of the world,” Michael said in a press release from the University of Groningen. Dee. “Finding a signal from a solar storm allowed us to conclude that the tree was felled in 1021 AD,” says the first author of the article, Dr. Margot Kuitems of the University of Groningen. On each of the three pieces of wood studied, the researchers found clear traces processing with metal tools, which the indigenous population did not have at that time. The authors are sure that these are traces of the Viking presence here. According to scientists, the Vikings who founded the settlement in L’Anse aux Meadows came from neighboring Greenland, where Eric the Red had recently founded a Norman colony in 987. It is believed that between 30 and 160 people lived here for several years. The authors note that they were the first to determine the exact date of the Vikings’ stay in America. Previously, all assumptions were based mainly on the Icelandic sagas – oral traditions recorded only centuries after the events about which they are told. There is now a specific date indicating that humans crossed the Atlantic a thousand years ago; however, the number of Norman expeditions to America and the length of their stay on the western shores of the Atlantic remain unknown. So far, all archaeological evidence suggests that these were short-term visits. Scientists have not yet found any evidence confirming any contacts between the Vikings and local tribes.

