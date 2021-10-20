Economist compares bitcoin with major disasters :: RBC.Crypto

The first cryptocurrency is a speculative asset with zero fundamental value, says Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University Professor of Applied Economics and Cryptocurrency Critic Steve Hanke published on Twitter, an image that ranks Bitcoin alongside major disasters such as the sinking of the Titanic in 1912 and the Hindenburg airship in 1937. Hanke also called the first cryptocurrency a speculative asset with zero fundamental value.

Hanke worked as a senior economist during the administration of US President Ronald Reagan from 1981 to 1982.

“Bitcoin is an asset that is extremely volatile, fraudulent and highly unreliable,” said the economist.

In June, Hanke already criticized cryptocurrency after Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador. According to the economist, due to the adoption of the first cryptocurrency as a means of payment, the economy of El Salvador may “collapse”, since all American dollars will be withdrawn from the country by converting them into bitcoin.

On September 7, El Salvador entered into force a law granting the first cryptocurrency the status of legal tender on a par with the US dollar. On the same day, the country’s authorities bought 550 bitcoins. Later, the President of El Salvador Nayyib Bukele announced an additional purchase of 150 bitcoins.

