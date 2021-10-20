Elon Musk became the richest man in the world according to Bloomberg

Billionaire Elon Musk was named the richest person in the world according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His fortune has grown significantly thanks to a jump in the share price of one of his companies – the car manufacturer Tesla. Note that last month, Forbes recognized Musk as the richest in the world.

By the end of trading on Friday, Tesla’s share price stood at $ 843.03, up 3% on the day. This means that the value of the automaker has increased by about 20% since the beginning of the year. The turnaround boosted Musk’s fortune to $ 236 billion, bypassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with $ 196 billion.

Musk has already responded to a comment from a Twitter user who said his assets are now approximately 861 billion Dogecoin – a fortune more than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined. “Hopefully enough to spread life to MarsMusk replied modestly.

Bezos often changes places with Musk in the rankings of the richest people, depending on the stock price of their companies. After being recognized as the richest by Forbes, Musk slightly trolled Bezos, responding to the latter’s tweet about the success of Amazon with an emoji depicting a silver medal, and also said that he would send a real medal to the head of Amazon, along with a huge statue in the form of a two.

The third and fourth places in the Bloomberg rating are occupied by LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who own $ 164 billion and $ 130 billion in assets, respectively.

Tesla is due to release its third-quarter earnings tomorrow. According to the forecasts of experts from Wall Street, income will be about $ 13.7 billion, and earnings per share – $ 1.54. According to Wedbush expert Dan Ives, while there are still many skeptics, the evolution of electric vehicles is only in the early stages, and Tesla is at the head of the process. Today, global sales of electric vehicles account for only 3% of cars, and by 2025 their share will already reach 10%. At the moment, Tesla’s stock price has soared even higher and is more than $ 870 per share.