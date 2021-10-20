Elon Musk will become the first trillionaire

Billionaire Elon Musk will become a trillionaire, Bloomberg reports, citing an analyst at the financial conglomerate Morgan Stanley, Adam Jonas. In his opinion, Musk will not be led to this by Tesla, but by his private space company SpaceX.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

SpaceX now accounts for about 17% of Musk’s fortune, which Bloomberg estimates at $ 241 billion. Since the last sale of shares, the company is valued at $ 100 billion.

However, Jonas believes that SpaceX is more expensive – $ 200 billion. He perceives it not as a single company, but as several that are engaged in space infrastructure, deep space research, earth observations and others. According to the analyst, the most expensive project inside SpaceX is Starlink – a satellite communication system.

Predictions that Musk will become the world’s first trillionaire have been made before, Bloomberg notes. However, they were mainly associated with the explosive growth in the value of Tesla shares.

Elon Musk ranks first in the list of the richest people in the world according to Bloomberg. His fortune exceeds $ 240 billion.