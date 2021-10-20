Emma Watson was convicted of being too revealing for a meeting with a politician

Emma Watson, as a UN Goodwill Ambassador since 2014, is actively involved in various charitable and social events, advocating for women and gender equality. However, the actress is also concerned about the issues of environmental disaster and climate change. The other day, 31-year-old Emma met with former US Vice President Albert (Al) Gore, a Nobel laureate for his work on environmental protection and research on climate change.

The actress said on Instagram that she had interviewed the politician, though she did not specify where it will be published:

It was really cool to meet and interview one of my idols. I think one of the many reasons I find Al Gore so compelling is that even though he lost one of the biggest battles of his life, did not become president in 2000, he continued to work despite to humiliation and defeat. Despite the waves of protest against him, he continues to swim. He is a hero to me. Fortunately, work on climate change is becoming mainstream, and now a lot is on his side, now we are all sailing with him, ”Emma wrote after the meeting.

Al Gore and Emma Watson

She also posted a photo with Al, under which she talked about the unusual outfit she wore that day. It turns out that the long skirt and green-print crop top are a set made by designer Emilia Wickstead especially for her from recycled materials.

Thank you dear Emilia for making me this wonderful custom-made product. The set is handcrafted in London using leftover fabrics made up of 62% local recycled yarn, woven in Italy. I will wear it often, – wrote Emma.

Despite the fact that the post has collected over a million likes, among the subscribers of Emma were those who criticized her outfit. Some netizens felt that such a short top, from under which the black bra was clearly visible, was inappropriate for a business meeting. However, the majority supported Watson’s active position and did not pay attention to such a trifle.

Emma Watson

Recently, it is not the first time that Emma has appeared in public in eco-outfits. So, at the ceremony on Sunday, established by Prince William and the Royal Trust, Earthshot Prize, Emma appeared in trousers and an original top, which was previously a wedding dress.