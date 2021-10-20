Ethereum (ETH) Ready For New Attempt To Storm $ 4,000

Despite significant gains in October, Ethereum (ETH) is still expected to absorb the September high of $ 4,027. The market is now trying to find support above $ 3,650, after which it is expected to rise to September highs.

How is ETH

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) has made a bullish breakout of the $ 3,650 area, which has been playing the role of resistance since September 12. The breakout occurred on October 14 (green icon).

As a result, three days later the market peaked at $ 3,971, but then the price pulled back, showing that the $ 3,970 area is strong resistance. At the time of writing, ETH is trading between the above two levels.

Despite the rebound, technical indicators are giving bullish signals. MACD is in the green zone and rising, showing that the short-term trend is growing faster than the long-term trend.

The RSI, which is a momentum indicator, has surpassed the 50 mark. This indicates a bullish trend. The indicator first rose above 50 on October 1, and it was then that the growth phase began.

Finally, the super trend line also shows a bullish bias (green icon). Ethereum pierced it on October 14 – the same day the price broke above the $ 3,650 resistance area.

Thus, the technical picture on the daily chart indicates a bullish trend in ETH and promises the market a final bullish breakout.

Source: TradingView

Wave analysis

Cryptocurrency trader @Altstreetbet shared the results with readers wave analysis, suggesting the growth of ETH in the short term in the region of $ 4,000.

Source: Twitter

According to the wave analysis, Ethereum is currently in the fourth wave of a bullish impulse structure. Bullish momentum is forming in five waves, which means that we should expect another upside phase.

In this structure, wave three is expanded, and its dimensions significantly exceed wave one. Most likely, wave five will also be much shorter.

Wave four could have ended in the $ 3,650 support area, as the resistance line of the parallel upward channel from which the market had previously broken out of is also located here. Now this line should act as a support, which forms an area of ​​convergence of several support levels at $ 3,650.

In a more bearish scenario, ETH could hit $ 3,350, completing a fourth wave retracement in the process. We have selected the target level of $ 3 350 as the Fibo level of 0.5 correction and the median line of the parallel channel.

Source: TradingView

As part of a longer term analysis (orange), Ethereum has already completed a bullish momentum structure between June 19 and September 4. This pattern culminated in the $ 4,047 high.

Accordingly, the price is now in a wave of one second impulse, which should ultimately push the coin to new historical highs.

Source: TradingView

