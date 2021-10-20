Ethereum peaks in terms of the number of owners holding at least 1 ETH

In October, Ethereum reached an all-time high in the number of coin holders holding at least 1 ETH. There are 1.34 million such users, according to PaySpace Magazine, citing beincrypto.

Against the background of the growth in the number of Ethereum owners, the rate of the second cryptocurrency continues to grow. At the time of this writing, 1 ETH is worth $ 3.8 thousand, and at the beginning of 2021 the token was traded at the level of $ 1,000.

Recall that in the summer, a major update of Ethereum (London hard fork) was successfully carried out – the mechanism for calculating rewards for miners for block mining was changed, and several coins were burned to minimize inflation within the network.

At the beginning of 2021, the Ethereum network consisted of just over 1 million addresses with at least 1 ETH on its balance. Over the year, this figure has grown by 30%.

In addition, there is a rapid increase in the number of new unique addresses in the blockchain. Now this figure is 172.8 million accounts, which is double the number in January this year.

Over the past 12 months, the blockchain has processed more than $ 6.2 trillion in transactions, which is 369% more than in 2020.

