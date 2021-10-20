EU and Polish leaders criticized each other in the European Parliament

The leaders of the European Union and Poland on Tuesday entered into a controversy at a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on the issue of Warsaw’s compliance with European norms. EU leaders have directly threatened Poland with the deprivation of financial subsidies.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament, called the recent decision of the Constitutional Court of Poland, which announced the priority of the country’s constitution over EU norms, a direct threat to the unity of the European Union. She noted that all EU countries must adhere to the rule of law. If Poland does not change its decision, not only funding from the newly created European Fund for Reconstruction may be frozen, but also the procedure for depriving it of its voting rights in the EU will be launched.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also addressed the deputies. He called the allegations that Poland intends to leave the EU a lie, said that Warsaw would not succumb to “blackmail”, and at the same time called for dialogue.

Poland, like Hungary, where similar-minded populist governments are in power, have long been in conflict with the EU leadership, which accuses these countries, in particular, of attacking the freedom of the judiciary.

The situation around Poland will be discussed at the EU leaders’ summit at the end of the week. Not all leaders are ready to support the freezing of Poland’s financing from the European fund. In particular, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Tuesday after a meeting with the Polish president that such a decision would be immoral and would undermine the unity of the EU.

