European Parliament awarded Sakharov Prize to Navalny
The European Parliament has awarded the Sakharov Prize for 2021 to Alexei Navalny, the EP’s largest faction, the European People’s Party URP (EPP), said. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
BRUSSELS, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The European Parliament has awarded the Sakharov Prize for 2021 to Alexei Navalny, the EPP, the largest faction in the EP, said. “Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is the winner of the Sakharov Prize for 2021,” the faction said on Twitter. Sakharov, in addition to Navalny, featured Afghan women and a human rights activist from Bolivia. The award ceremony is scheduled for the plenary session of the EP in Strasbourg on December 15. The European People’s Party supported Navalny’s candidacy. The European Parliament annually awards the Academician Andrei Sakharov Prize to outstanding people and organizations who, in the opinion of European parliamentarians, make a significant contribution to the protection of human rights and fundamental European values. The award was established in 1988. The award for 2020 was received by women of Belarus.
