Expensivity (US): McDonald’s Prices in Each Country | Economy | Inosmi

When the McDonald brothers opened their first establishment in 1948, their burger cost 15 cents. With the expansion of the McDonald’s chain around the world, both the menu and the prices have diversified … INOSMI, 10/19/2021

When the McDonald brothers opened their first establishment in 1948, their burger cost 15 cents. With the expansion of McDonald’s around the world, both menus and prices have diversified. The American website of financial services advice Expensivity has compiled a rating of the prices of products of the international fast food chain McDonald’s in 118 different countries of the world, including Russia.

According to the research, the cheapest Big Mac in the world is in Russia, where it costs $ 1.94. Also inexpensive legendary burger in Turkey (2.04, hereinafter all prices in US dollars), Kazakhstan (2.11), Belarus and India (2.15 each), Azerbaijan (2.32) and Ukraine (2, 39). And the most expensive “Big Mac” in Lebanon – 21.89! Further, the Netherlands (10.89), Venezuela (9.00), Liechtenstein and Switzerland (7.87 each) are located by a wide margin. It costs 6.50 in Germany, 6.39 in France, 5.24 in the UK, 5.19 in the US, and 3.25 in China.

With a large portion of fries, the situation is similar: it is the cheapest in Turkey (0.93), Croatia (0.94), Trinidad and Tobago (1.03), Colombia (1.05), Russia (1.13), South Africa (1.14), Ukraine (1.18), Kazakhstan (1.29). The most expensive are in Lebanon (13.27), Israel (5.82), Andorra and Spain (4.62 each), Luxembourg (4.44), the Netherlands (4.38) and France (4.14). In Germany, potatoes cost 4.13, in the US – 3.19, in the UK – 2.06, in China – 1.86 and in India – 1.49.





A large glass of Coca-Cola is also the cheapest in Turkey: 0.76. It is followed by Kazakhstan (0.78), Indonesia (0.86), Cuba and Kuwait (1.00 each), Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Croatia (1.03 each), and Colombia with Russia (1.05 each) ). It is most expensive in Lebanon (9.29), Luxembourg (4.32), Germany (4.13), Israel (3.98), Denmark (3.66). In the Netherlands, a large cola costs 3.25, France 2.60, Great Britain 2.12, China 1.70, India 1.24, USA 1.20.

The most expensive McDonald’s products in the world are burgers: the Grand Chicken Special from Lebanon for $ 27.19, and the French Signature Charolais & Sauce Aux 2 Moutardes for $ 14.38, the Swiss Big Tasty Smokey Double Bacon for $ 13.56 , Israeli Mega Tokyo for 13.48 and Norwegian Dobbel Big Tasty Bacon for 13.36. The most expensive burger on offer in Russia is Double Big Tasty for 4.38. The cheapest McDonald’s menu overall is in Kazakhstan, where the most expensive dish is Big Tasty for 3.05.

The authors of the rating also calculated how affordable fast food is for residents of different countries, calculating how much McCombo’s 100 adult meals cost as a percentage of the median average income. The cheapest fast food dinners cost the residents of Monaco, who would spend only 0.69% of their annual income. At the other end of the spectrum is Lebanon, where 100 meals would require 74.65% of your annual earnings. It would take an average Russian 4.62%, an American 1.73%, a British 2.63%, a German 3.77%, a Dutch 4.23%, a Chinese 8.11%, an Indian 26.76% of annual income. For residents of the former Soviet republics, it would take from 4.77% in Lithuania, 4.78% in Estonia, 6.1% in Latvia, 6.23% in Kazakhstan, 9.05% in Belarus, 15.14% in Ukraine, 15.2% in Azerbaijan to 16.84% in Georgia.

Prices for McDonald’s products were determined using the official websites of the company in various countries of the world. An Adult McCombo for research purposes consists of a Big Mac, a large serving of French fries, and a large glass of Coca-Cola. McDonald’s affordability was determined by calculating the price of 100 McCombo Adults as a percentage of the median income in each country according to the World Bank.