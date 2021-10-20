Facebook fined $ 14 million for discriminating against Americans | News from Germany on world events | DW

American Internet giant Facebook will pay more than $ 14 million in connection with allegations of discriminatory hiring policies. The agreement with the concern regarding this measure was announced on Tuesday, October 19, at the United States Department of Justice.

“Facebook is not above the law, it must comply with our country’s civil laws, which prohibit discriminatory recruiting and hiring practices,” said Justice Department spokeswoman Kristen Clark.

As specified in the department, the company will pay a fine of $ 4.75 million to the US treasury, and Facebook will send another 9.5 million to affected applicants.

Facebook accusations of discrimination

The US administration filed a lawsuit against the IT company late last year, in the final months of Donald Trump’s rule. Between January 2018 and September 2019, Facebook has reserved more than 2,600 vacancies for highly qualified foreign professionals with a nonimmigrant visa, for whom it requested a permanent residence permit in the United States, according to the Justice Department’s indictment.

According to the agency, the online platform did not publish the specified positions on its website, only accepted printed job applications and refused to hire US citizens, preferring foreigners with H-1B visas for highly qualified professionals. These positions reportedly had an annual income of approximately $ 156,000.

The Department of Justice regarded this policy of the concern as discriminatory against US citizens.

American IT companies, including Facebook, rely heavily on foreign specialists who can enter the country, including on an H-1B visa. However, the maximum length of stay in the United States on such a visa is six years. To obtain a permanent residence permit – the famous green card – foreigners need a permanent job offer. In this case, the employer must prove that there were no suitable candidates from the United States for the relevant position.

See also: