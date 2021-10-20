Facebook Launches Cryptocurrency Wallet Novi In US And Guatemala – US Senators Call On Company To Stop It

It became known that Facebook, in partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has begun testing its own digital wallet Novi in ​​the United States and Guatemala. As part of the pilot project, users of the company’s wallets will be able to purchase Pax Dollars and use stablecoin for transfers.

At the same time, the company does not intend to abandon plans to launch its own cryptocurrency. “This does not mean that our plans for Diem have changed. We intend to implement Diem support in the Novi wallet as soon as the cryptocurrency receives regulatory approval and is officially launched. “, – said in a message from Facebook.

As part of the pilot, US and Guatemalan users are reportedly able to download the Novi app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to interact with the Pax Dollar stablecoin. As a reminder, the Novi cryptocurrency wallet was first announced under the name Calibra in 2019, when Facebook announced plans to launch the Libra stablecoin.

It is noteworthy that US Senators from the Democratic Party called on Facebook to stop developing a project related to the launch of a cryptocurrency and a digital wallet. A letter was sent to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in which senators said that the companies “Cryptocurrency management cannot be trusted”… According to reports, this letter was sent a few hours after Facebook announced the start of testing a cryptocurrency wallet.