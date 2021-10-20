FAS found violations in the contracts of the Ufa municipal unitary enterprise for 2.6 billion rubles :: Bashkortostan :: RBK

Yuri Fedyukin, Managing Partner of Enterprise Legal Solutions, in a conversation with RBC Ufa, called the findings of the OFAS fairly fair. According to him, in the actions of the MUP it is really possible to see signs of actions aimed at limiting competition. A significant part of the contracts were concluded with Garantstroyinvest, while the company did not provide unique services to the municipal enterprise and operated in a more than competitive market.

“Special attention should be paid to the fact that the amendments to the procurement regulations, which made it possible to conclude contracts with Garantstroyinvest without a tender, were made with significant violations. According to the law, they were supposed to be made public within 15 days, but it took a unitary enterprise two years, which in fact causes some skepticism, given that it was precisely these two years that the contracts were concluded without a tender. The changes were published exactly when the prosecutor’s office began to be interested in these purchases, ”Fedyukin said.

According to him, in the worst case, officials of the municipal enterprise may be fined up to 50 thousand rubles. Since the obligations under the disputable contracts have already been fulfilled, the decision of the OFAS will not have any effect on them.

“In the future, most likely, the unitary enterprise will have to conclude contracts with Garantstroyinvest based on the results of competitive procedures, which, of course, will add inconvenience to their already established relationship,” the expert commented.

According to the resource of the RBC Company, the MUE Service for the Customer and Technical Supervision of Ufa was established in July 2001. Alexey Danilov is the CEO. In 2020, the company’s revenue amounted to 20.4 million rubles, the company worked for the year with a loss of 2.1 million.

LLC “Specialized developer” Garantstroyinvest “” was registered in December 2017 in Ufa. The founders of the organization are Boris Borisov, Konstantin Serdyuk and MUP Customer and Technical Supervision Service. For 2020, the company’s profit amounted to 11 thousand rubles, revenue – 332.4 million.

RBC Ufa appealed to the Ufa administration for a comment.