FBI completes search of Deripaska's family home in Washington

The FBI has completed a search in the house of the Deripaska family in Washington – Russia news today

FBI completes search of Deripaska’s family home in Washington

Employees of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), after hours of searches, left the Washington mansion, presumably belonging to relatives … RIA Novosti, 10/20/2021

2021-10-20

2021-10-20T04: 26

2021-10-20T04: 43

in the world

USA

washington (city)

Oleg Deripaska

FBI

WASHINGTON, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Employees of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), after hours of searches, left the Washington mansion, presumably belonging to the relatives of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, at about 20.40 local time on Tuesday (03.40 Wednesday Moscow time), about a dozen agents began to go out one after another from a two-story house in a fashionable area of ​​the American capital, taking out numerous boxes and suitcases from there. After loading them into service SUVs parked nearby, they left the mansion. More than 10 hours have passed since the first reports of searches appeared. When the RIA Novosti correspondent asked to explain what was in the boxes, the operatives refused. “We are not ready to comment on the details of this case,” – categorically told the agency one of the representatives of the department. The FBI earlier reported on searches in two houses in New York and Washington, which the media associated with Deripaska. A representative of the businessman confirmed to RIA Novosti that the searches were carried out, specifying that the houses belong to Deripaska’s relatives and that the searches are related to US sanctions. In April 2018, the United States blacklisted (SDN-list) Deripaska and the companies he controls. The assets of his defendants in the country are blocked, and business with them is prohibited. However, on January 27, 2019, the American Ministry of Finance withdrew En + Group and Rusal and Eurosibenergo controlled by it from sanctions – after the entrepreneur reduced his share in the group below 44.95% and ceased to manage the company through the board of directors. The businessman himself, as well as the GAZ Group, which he controls through the Russian Machines holding, remained on the list. In March 2019, Deripaska filed a lawsuit in the federal court in Washington, seeking to block the sanctions imposed on him. According to him, due to the restrictions imposed, his fortune fell by $ 7.5 billion. The businessman also noted that the Office of Foreign Assets Control persecuted him unfairly and illegally. In February 2020, the Financial Times published an article to which a scanned OFAC response to Deripaska’s lawyers was attached. In this letter, the department outlined the grounds on which it imposed sanctions against the businessman in 2018. It lists six items, all with the wording “as reported”. Their source is not specified. In June of this year, the court dismissed Deripaska in a lawsuit demanding to lift the sanctions, satisfying the petition of the defendants in the person of the US Treasury and closing the case.

USA

washington (city)

2021

