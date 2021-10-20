FBI Finishes Searching Home of Deripaska’s Relatives in Washington | News | News

Employees of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), after hours of search, left a mansion belonging to relatives of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska in Washington. This became known on Wednesday, October 20.

About one and a half dozen employees of the department left a two-story house in a fashionable area of ​​the American capital, while they took out numerous boxes and suitcases from there, RIA Novosti reported.

More than ten hours have passed since the first news of the searches appeared.

“We are not ready to comment on the details of this case,” a representative of the department categorically told reporters when asked what was in the boxes.

On October 19, information appeared that the houses of the Russian businessman Deripaska, who has been included in the US sanctions lists since 2018, are being searched. FBI officers conduct searches in the homes of a businessman in New York and Washington based on court orders in connection with US sanctions.

Washington imposed sanctions against 24 Russian individuals and 14 legal entities due to the “situation in Ukraine” and “interference” in the 2016 presidential elections. Oleg Deripaska, who at that time was the head of Rusal, also got into them. Also included in the sanctions list are En + Group, GAZ Group, Basic Element and Eurosibenergo. On December 19, the US Treasury announced plans to lift restrictions on companies, as the businessman reduced his stake in them. But the sanctions against the Russian are still in effect.

In March 2019, Deripaska filed a lawsuit against the US Treasury and its head, trying to challenge the restrictions, which he considers unfair and illegal. On September 13 of the same year, the businessman filed a lawsuit to protect his business reputation against the publishers Times Newspapers Limited, Telegraph Media Group Limited and The Nation Company LLC for materials published more than 10 years ago, in which unfounded accusations of competitors were put forward under the guise of facts.