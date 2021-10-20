Forbes learned about the plans of the Moscow mayor’s office to introduce a “short-term lockdown”

Photo: Alexander Avilov / Moscow Agency

At the disposal of the publication was the draft decree of the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin on the “Short-term lockdown for the November holidays.” According to the document, from October 30 to November 7, a day off will be established in Moscow, which will apply to all organizations and individual entrepreneurs. The only exceptions will be organizations whose activities cannot be limited.

It is assumed that visitors will not be able to visit all food outlets (including in parks), retail outlets, organizations providing personal services, beauty salons, fitness clubs, medical organizations for the provision of routine medical care, veterinary clinics, bookmakers, theaters , cinemas, children’s play centers, zoos, as well as mass sports, entertainment and cultural events.

Restrictions will not apply to takeaway restaurants and cafes, pharmacies, grocery stores, online shopping and delivery, and official events organized by the city.

The document notes that the lockdown will be introduced for the November holidays if the total number of coronavirus cases detected in Moscow from October 21 to 28 is greater than from October 13 to 20.

Forbes sources in the restaurant market confirmed that the Moscow authorities are planning to close “everything”: shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and so on. Exceptions for vaccinated Muscovites and the introduction of QR codes are not planned.

On the eve of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova proposed to declare non-working days from October 30 to November 7, and in some regions – from October 23. This is due to the worsening situation with the coronavirus. Her proposal was supported by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

On the same day, Sobyanin announced new restrictions in Moscow. From October 25 to February 22, for Muscovites over 60 years old and people with chronic diseases, a “home regimen” is introduced, an exception will be made only for those vaccinated and ill with coronavirus over the past six months. For the same period, Moscow employers are required to transfer at least 30% of employees and all employees over 60 to remote work. An exception will also be vaccinated and recovered.