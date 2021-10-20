Forbes: Moscow may introduce a “short-term lockdown” from October 30 to November 7

Moscow authorities are discussing the introduction of a lockdown in the city from October 30 to November 7, during which shopping centers, catering, shops and clinics will be closed, Forbes reports, citing sources. It is planned to introduce restrictions if this week the incidence of coronavirus is higher than last week.

Forbes refers to the draft mayor’s decree on “a short-term lockdown for the November holidays.” According to him, from October 30 to November 7 inclusive, the city will announce a weekend. The access of visitors and employees to retail facilities, catering, beauty and fitness salons, medical organizations for the provision of routine care, veterinary clinics, theaters and cinemas, and zoos will be limited. Mass sports, entertainment and cultural events will also be banned. Catering establishments will be able to work takeaway, restrictions will not affect pharmacies, grocery stores, online shopping and delivery.

The document specifies that a lockdown will be introduced if the number of cases of COVID-19 from October 21 to 28 is more than from October 13 to 20. Two sources of Forbes in the restaurant market claim that there are no plans to introduce QR codes in the capital.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova proposed to introduce non-working days in the country from October 30 to November 7 the day before, today, October 20, her idea will be discussed at a meeting with the president. Yesterday Sergei Sobyanin tightened restrictions due to COVID-19: the elderly and people with chronic diseases were sent to self-isolation for four months, and employers were obliged to transfer 30% of employees to remote mode. Throughout Russia, for the second day in a row, the death rate from coronavirus is updating the daily maximum.

