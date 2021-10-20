https://ria.ru/20211020/koronavirus-1755490721.html

Former head of Latvian Central Election Commission who opposed vaccination dies of COVID-19

Former head of the CEC of Latvia, who opposed vaccination, died of COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 10/20/2021

Former head of Latvian Central Election Commission who opposed vaccination dies of COVID-19

Former chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Latvia, Arnis Tsimdars, died on Wednesday from complications caused by coronavirus infection at the 59th … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T22: 10

2021-10-20T22: 10

2021-10-20T22: 11

spread of coronavirus

in the world

Latvia

coronaviruses

coronavirus covid-19

vaccination

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/147469/78/1474697831_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c8e1c7e3efa7265de30ebbf2a659e597.jpg

RIGA, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Former chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Latvia, Arnis Cimdars, died on Wednesday from complications caused by coronavirus infection at the age of 59, according to the LTV channel. from COVID-19 Cimdars was born on June 8, 1962 in Jelgava. In 1997, he began to act as a member of the Central Election Commission, and then in the same year he was elected chairman of the CEC. Cimdars served as head of the CEC until 2019.

Latvia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/147469/78/1474697831_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77bde893f649d97a73f3ae7cb4191362.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, latvia, coronaviruses, covid-19 coronavirus, vaccination