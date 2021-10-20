https://ria.ru/20211020/koronavirus-1755490721.html
Former head of Latvian Central Election Commission who opposed vaccination dies of COVID-19
RIGA, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Former chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Latvia, Arnis Cimdars, died on Wednesday from complications caused by coronavirus infection at the age of 59, according to the LTV channel. from COVID-19 Cimdars was born on June 8, 1962 in Jelgava. In 1997, he began to act as a member of the Central Election Commission, and then in the same year he was elected chairman of the CEC. Cimdars served as head of the CEC until 2019.
