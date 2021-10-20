Four Russians arrested on charges of espionage in Turkey

Six foreigners, including four Russians, citizens of Uzbekistan and Ukraine, were arrested in Turkey on charges of military and political espionage. Ankara believes that they were preparing an attack on the Chechen opposition

Photo: Tunahan Turhan / Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency



Six foreign citizens have been arrested in Turkey, who, according to the authorities, were preparing armed attacks on members of the Chechen opposition, Sabah newspaper reported, citing the main prosecutor’s office in Istanbul.

Hurriyet cites the names of those arrested: these are four Russian citizens Abdulla Abdullaev, Ravshan Akhmedov, Beslan Rasaev and Aslanbek Abdulmuslimov, as well as citizens of Uzbekistan and Ukraine Amir Yusupov and Igor Efrim.

The investigation believes that in addition to preparing attacks on Chechen oppositionists, the arrested “may be involved in international espionage activities.” They are suspected of military and political espionage; this article provides for a punishment of imprisonment for a term of 15 to 20 years.

RBC sent a request to the press service of the Russian Embassy in Turkey

Six foreigners were detained last Saturday, October 9, after an operation carried out by the Istanbul police counterterrorism department and national intelligence. They seized three pistols, one of which had a silencer and a laser designator, cartridges and documents. The Haberturk TV channel published a photo showing that one of the seized passports was Russian.