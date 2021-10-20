Foxconn presented new models of electric vehicles and buses / News / Overclockers.ua

Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Corporation, also known as Foxconn, unveiled three new electric vehicles at its annual Hon Hai Tech Day event on Monday. We are talking about the Model C, Model E and Model T buses, which will go on sale under the Foxtron brand.

The vehicles were created in partnership with the Taiwanese company Yulon Motors. Foxconn previously said it intends to gain 5% of the global electric vehicle market in 2025, with revenue of Taiwanese $ 844 billion ($ 30 billion).

The Model C is a crossover SUV with a spacious cab, high acceleration dynamics, energy efficiency and an elegant design. The Model C consumes 13.4 kWh for every 100 kilometers. Taking into account the cost of charging, the cost per kilometer is equal to 50 Taiwanese dollars. Foxconn claims this is 25% better than most other electric cars.

The Model C is 4.64 meters long and has a 2.86 meter wheelbase. The car is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds and provides a cruising range of up to 700 km. Foxconn plans to launch the new product in Taiwan in 2023, and then to other markets around the world. Interestingly, the company promises to provide a reasonable price for the Model C, comparable to a petrol-powered car in its class.

The Model E was developed in collaboration with the Italian design company Pininfarina. Engine power is 750 horsepower, which allows you to accelerate to a hundred in 2.8 seconds. The car is very streamlined and has a drag coefficient of 0.22. The power reserve is 750 km.

The Model T is an electrically driven bus designed to lead the way in a new generation of public transport. The Model T boasts three information screens in the driver’s cab, a large flat windshield, a number of built-in sensors and smart functions. The bus can reach speeds of up to 120 km / h and travel on a single charge up to 400 km.

Foxconn is the world’s largest contract electronics OEM and Taiwan’s largest company. It employs over a million people. Computer enthusiasts will surely remember Foxconn-branded motherboards, cases and PCs, although this is a small part of the company’s business.

