“Friends” star Matthew Perry announced the shooting of a special episode of the series

Actor Matthew Perry, who played in Friends by Chandler Byng, spoke about the postponement of the release date of the special edition of the series. According to him, the shooting of the episode with the participation of the main actors of the sitcom will begin in March 2021.

Canadian-American actor Matthew Perry revealed that the cast of Friends has been pushed back to March 2021. Initially, an hour-long special about the cult sitcom was planned to coincide with the launch of the HBO Max streaming service, but due to the coronavirus, production was postponed indefinitely. Fans were worried that the episode would not air at all, but the performer of the role of Chandler Bing denied these guesses on Twitter.

“Friends reunion has been postponed to early March. It looks like a busy year ahead of us. And I love it! ” – he wrote.

In early February, Perry warned that “big news is coming” soon. Two weeks later, WarnerMedia executives released an official announcement that the special edition of the show will be released in May 2020 via HBO Max. HBO Max Chief Content Editor Kevin Wright said the filming will take place at Warner Bros. Studios. in Burbank, where work on the series began more than 25 years ago.

“I guess you could call this episode The One They All Met Again – David, Jennifer, Courtney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew will reunite for a special episode on HBO Max, which will be posted alongside the full Friends archive,” said Wright. – I learned about Friends when the show was still in its early stages of production, and then got the opportunity to work on it many years later. It was a great pleasure for me to see him hook one generation of viewers after another. “

A month later, the world was swept by the coronavirus pandemic, and the shooting had to be postponed. In July, actor David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller’s Friends, suggested that work on the special would resume in August. In an interview with AP Entertainment, he revealed the format’s details and revealed that some fans will be able to attend the impromptu project.

“The episode has no script. We don’t play our characters. In fact, this will be an interview with us, reunited for the first time in a decade, ”explained Schwimmer.

The actor clarified that after the end of the pandemic, his colleagues and the creators of the series will gather in one room to discuss the phenomenon of the popularity of “Friends” in the presence of spectators. The sitcom stars also spoke about the All In Challenge campaign to raise funds to help people in need affected by COVID-19. Actors Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry posted messages on their Instagram pages inviting them to take part in a special competition. They promised to donate the funds raised to charities No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels America and America’s Food Fund, which help the hungry. To participate in the drawing of tickets for the special issue, users were offered to donate any amount on the All In Challenge website.

“Hello, this is us! Your friends”! Become our personal guest in the studio, where we get together for the first time in a long time to revisit the shows and the times we had great fun. You will also join us for a cup of coffee in Central Park and receive a VIP ticket for a tour of the studio at Warner Bros., ”the actors wrote.

In August, Friends star Jennifer Aniston confirmed to Deadline that rumors of a new episode of the show would be postponed indefinitely.

“It’s a shame, but we really had to move the filming dates again,” the actress said. – We were faced with an acute question: how to make the process safe for a live audience? Now is a dangerous time. Point. That’s all”.

Also, the performer of the role of Rachel Green noted that she perceives the transfer of production of the special issue of “Friends” as an excellent opportunity to prepare for it even better. She called 2020 the worst year of her life and stated that she wants it to end as soon as possible.

Last year, the sitcom Friends by David Crane and Martha Kauffman celebrated its 25th anniversary. The project, which lasted for 10 seasons, was recognized by the Hollywood Reporter magazine as one of the best comedy series in the history of American television. The profile publication conducted a survey of 2.8 thousand American professional filmmakers and critics.