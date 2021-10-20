Geneticists have found out why mammoths died out – Gazeta.ru

An international team led by Eske Villerslev, professor at St John’s College, Cambridge University and director of the Center for Geogenetics at Copenhagen University, conducted an extensive 10-year comprehensive study of the environment in which woolly mammoths lived and was able to convincingly show that the cause of their extinction was primarily a sharp change climate, not human activity. At the end of the Ice Age, as a result of warming, icebergs melted, the environment became too humid and swampy for giant animals, and the vegetation that mammoths used to eat in Pleistocene pastures disappeared. An article about this was published in the journal Nature…

Woolly mammoths roamed the land for 5 million years, until they finally disappeared 4 thousand years ago. These distant relatives of modern elephants lived at the same time as the first people to penetrate from Africa to Europe and Asia, and served them as coveted prey. Skeletons of mammoths were used to build huts, harpoons were made from their giant tusks, and images of battles with mammoths adorn many caves where prehistoric people lived. The oldest musical instrument known to scientists is the flute – was also made from mammoth ivory about 30 thousand years ago. Therefore, the debate about what caused the disappearance of the ancient giants – the rampant extermination by early humans and Neanderthals, or natural causes – never stopped.

Now this question has been answered convincingly by geneticists who have carried out DNA sequencing of the remains of plants and animals of the Mammoth era, including urine, feces and skin cells obtained from soil samples painstakingly collected over 20 years (with the participation of Russian researchers) in those places in the Arctic. where the remains of mammoths were found. Advanced technologies make it possible, on the basis of a variety of collected genetic material, to recreate the profiles of ancient DNA – for example, within the framework of this project, the DNA of 1,500 previously unexplored Arctic plants was sequenced for the first time. The same method was used during the pandemic to study wastewater to detect, track and analyze the spread of Covid-19.

“We were finally able to prove that the problem was not so much climate change as the speed of change, which thus drove the last nail into the coffin of these animals. Mammoths were unable to adapt quickly enough to all these shifts, when the surrounding landscape changed dramatically, and the usual food was not enough, – explains Professor Villerslev. – As the climate warmed, trees and marsh plants took the place of the former mammoth pastures. We must remember that there were many other animals around our ancestors, which were even easier for them to hunt than giant woolly mammoths – after all, these animals could grow up to the height of a double-decker bus! “

According to the models built by scientists, people did not have any significant effect on the extinction of mammoths, and now we must blame climate change and especially the changed precipitation regime, which led to a change in vegetation and the disappearance of the unique circumpolar tundra steppe. When the climate became more humid and the glaciers began to melt, this led to the formation of numerous lakes, rivers and swamps. The ecosystem was changing, the plant biomass was reduced and could no longer feed the herds of mammoths.