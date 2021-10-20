https://ria.ru/20211020/germaniya-1755429649.html

German Chancellor candidate Scholz called on Europe for a new “Eastern policy”

Olaf Scholz, candidate for Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), called on Europe for a new "Eastern policy".

BERLIN, October 20 – RIA Novosti. German Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Europe for a new “Eastern policy.” Willy Brandt’s “Eastern policy” served as a change that led to liberation. German reunification and European unity would have been unthinkable without Willy Brandt … Now we need a new, European, “Eastern policy,” Scholz said on his Twitter. He recalled that 50 years ago, Willy Brandt (served as German Chancellor 1969-1974 – Ed.) Received the Nobel Peace Prize for his political steps. The elections to the Bundestag were held on September 26, the SPD took first place, removing from it the Christian Democrats who have dominated German politics since 2005. Formation of a government in Germany usually lasts up to several months; SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects that Germany will have a new government by December 25.

