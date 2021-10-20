https://ria.ru/20211020/germaniya-1755429649.html
German Chancellor candidate Scholz called on Europe for a new "Eastern policy"
Olaf Scholz, candidate for Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), called on Europe for a new “Eastern policy”. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
BERLIN, October 20 – RIA Novosti. German Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Europe for a new “Eastern policy.” Willy Brandt’s “Eastern policy” served as a change that led to liberation. German reunification and European unity would have been unthinkable without Willy Brandt … Now we need a new, European, “Eastern policy,” Scholz said on his Twitter. He recalled that 50 years ago, Willy Brandt (served as German Chancellor 1969-1974 – Ed.) Received the Nobel Peace Prize for his political steps. The elections to the Bundestag were held on September 26, the SPD took first place, removing from it the Christian Democrats who have dominated German politics since 2005. Formation of a government in Germany usually lasts up to several months; SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects that Germany will have a new government by December 25.
Willie Brandt’s “Eastern politics” served as a change that led to liberation. German reunification and European unity would be unthinkable without Willy Brandt … Now we need a new, European, “Eastern policy”, – said Scholz on his Twitter.
Willy Brandts Ostpolitik war eine befreiende Veränderung. Die deutsche Wiedervereinigung & die Einheit Europas wären ohne #WillyBrandt undenkbar gewesen. Vor 50 Jahren bekam er dafür den #Friedensnobelpreis… Für uns heute gilt: Wir brauchen eine neue Ostpolitik, eine europäische.
– Olaf Scholz (@OlafScholz) October 20, 2021
He recalled that 50 years ago Willy Brandt (served as German Chancellor 1969-1974 – ed.) Received the Nobel Peace Prize for his political steps.
Elections to the Bundestag were held on September 26, with the SPD taking first place, displacing the Christian Democrats who have dominated German politics since 2005. Formation of a government in Germany usually lasts up to several months; SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects that Germany will have a new government by December 25.
