“Ghost ships” surfaced on Iwo Jima – Russia news today

Ghost ships have risen from the bottom

As a result of seismic activity in the area of ​​the island of Iwo Jima, Japanese “ghost ships” of the Second World War were lifted from the bottom of the sea, reports The RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. As a result of seismic activity in the area of ​​Iwo Jima, Japanese “ghost ships” of the Second World War were lifted from the bottom of the sea, reports The Daily Mail. Wrecks of 24 Japanese transport ships were found on the surface. Photos published by All Nippon News show parts of their hulls lying on volcanic ash. According to The Daily Mail, the Japanese ships were captured by American troops during the Battle of Iwo Jima, later moved to the western part of the island and used as breakwaters for in 1945, more than 20,000 Japanese troops and nearly 7,000 Americans were killed in the Battle of Iwo Jima. The island was returned to Japan by the United States in 1968 and is now a military base for the Self-Defense Forces, and civilians are not allowed to enter it.

