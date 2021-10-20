GISMETEO: Top 3 cars that will be in demand even in conditions of shortage – Auto

In the third quarter of this year, the automotive industry has suffered some difficulties. Sales of new cars declined in September due to a shortage of new options. However, there are models in the car market, the number of sales of which increased even with a deficit – the specialists of the portal told about the most common of them. Carsweek.

For a representative of the Japanese car industry Toyota Camry September was quite successful. The number of sales of new models at the beginning of autumn was 7.8% or 3156 units. Note that Toyota copes with the shortage of microchips much better than other manufacturers.

This spring, the leader’s place Camry occupied by the Korean model KIA K5… In the future, the car became the main rivals for the “Japanese”. In the first month of autumn, the number of sales K5 increased by 29% in comparison with the same period last year and amounted to 2298 cars. But if we compare these indicators with information from the beginning of this year, then now we can note a decline in sales.

And here is the number of models sold in September Hyundai solaris amounted to 6258 units, while the growth rates increased by 16 percent. I would like to note that the acquisition of this option will be an excellent investment of finance, since the brand’s vehicles Hyundai have a good residual value.