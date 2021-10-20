GlobalFoundries will list shares on the exchange with an estimate of $ 25 billion / News / Overclockers.ua

Semiconductor contract manufacturer GlobalFoundries has announced its first public offering (IPO) this year. In an exchange listing, GlobalFoundries set a price range of $ 42 to $ 47 per share for the IPO.

It is expected that with this value of securities, the company will be able to attract about $ 2.6 billion in investments. The total cost of the company is estimated at $ 25 billion. GlobalFoundries plans to list on the Nasdaq under the pseudonym “GFS”.

GlobalFoundries is now owned by Mubadala Investment from the United Arab Emirates. With the semiconductor industry booming, Mubadala Investment does not want to lose control of GlobalFoundries. After the IPO, the fund will continue to own 89.4% of the shares of GlobalFoundries and will control the corresponding number of votes on the board of directors.

GlobalFoundries currently serves hundreds of customers and has five manufacturing sites on different continents. However, GlobalFoundries is a loss-making company as Mubadala continually invests in new manufacturing facilities and R&D to stay competitive with other market players, especially TSMC and Samsung Foundry.

For the first half of 2021, the company’s revenue was $ 3.038 billion and is likely to exceed $ 6 billion for the full year due to strong demand for semiconductors. As a result, Mubadala has every reason to believe that GlobalFoundries shares will rise in price over time, and therefore it makes no sense to sell a significant stake in the company right now.

A source:

Tom’s hardware