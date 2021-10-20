https://ria.ru/20211020/situatsiya-1755399588.html

Golikova named regions with a critical situation in the incidence of COVID-19

2021-10-20T14: 37

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova listed the regions with a critical situation in the incidence of COVID-19, including the Kursk and Orenburg regions, the Komi Republic, Tatarstan, Mordovia. age groups, but first of all we are worried, of course, citizens 60 years and older, “she said at a meeting with Vladimir Putin. According to her, more than 95% of coronavirus beds are occupied in seven regions – this is Stavropol, Adygea, Chelyabinsk, Orlovskaya , Amur, Samara, Saratov regions. The leaders in collective immunity were the Moscow Region, Moscow, Tuva, Chechnya, Petersburg, Chukotka, Karelia and the Belgorod Region. Among the lagging behind are Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkaria, Kamchatka, Tatarstan, Tomsk Oblast, Stavropol Territory, Karachay-Cherkessia, Adygea, Chelyabinsk Oblast. As the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized, the current measures to combat the pandemic are not enough. She recommended stopping the work of entertainment events and nightlife restaurants from 23:00 to 6:00, maintaining a mask mode and disinfection of vehicles. She also asked Russians to refrain from traveling to other regions, Golikova asked Putin to introduce non-working days from October 30 to November 7. coronavirus in the country is still insufficient, although already in 79 regions certain categories of citizens must be vaccinated. In recent days, Russia has updated historical highs in the number of deaths and infected with coronavirus. Over the past day, 1,028 died, the number of infected became 34,073 more. Vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

