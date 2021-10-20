Golikova proposed introducing non-working days from October 30 to November 7 in connection with the coronavirus – Mishustin supported her – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova proposed to declare non-working days from October 30 to November 7 due to the situation with COVID-19 in the country, and for some regions to provide for such an opportunity already from October 23. Her proposal was supported by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin – he called these measures necessary, reports TASS.

According to Golikova, a set of measures aimed at reducing tension with the epidemiological situation in the whole of the Russian Federation and in certain regions was discussed with colleagues from federal executive bodies, regional leaders, as well as within the framework of the operational headquarters to combat coronavirus.

The Deputy Prime Minister believes that this should be not just the introduction of non-working days, but also the simultaneous introduction of the admission of vaccinated and ill citizens to certain facilities upon presentation of QR codes.

Golikova also recommended that the regions urge non-accustomed non-working pensioners to go into self-isolation. In addition, she advised employers to send employees over 60 who have not yet been vaccinated against coronavirus infection to a distance of at least four weeks to give them the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin supported Golikova’s proposal and called such measures necessary. He drew attention to the fact that the incidence of covid in Russia is growing, and now it is important to contain the spread of the infection, and the practice of previous restrictions has shown the effectiveness of such measures.

We will remind, this year non-working days with the preservation of wages due to the coronavirus pandemic were announced from May 1 to 10, inclusive. However, not everyone got such a bonus – in the recommendations of the Ministry of Labor it was indicated that employers could themselves decide how many people would be required for the functioning of their organizations.

Public schools and kindergartens during the May holidays are also gone for the weekend. However, from 4 to 7 May, for those children whose parents are forced to work, duty groups were organized in kindergartens.

Note that from October 11, Rospotrebnadzor announced a partial compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 in the region: until December 15, both vaccinations (first and second components) must be given to employees of education, health care, social protection, transport, culture, sports, catering and trade, construction, Housing and communal services, fisheries, as well as civil servants. Otherwise, Primorye residents may be suspended from work or transferred to a remote labor regime.

From November 15, Primorye residents will be able to visit public catering, culture, physical education and sports only with QR codes confirming vaccination, vaccination certificates, negative PCR tests made no later than 72 hours, certificates of recently transferred covid or medical removal. Requirements will apply to persons over 18 years of age.

Earlier, the Minister of Health of Primorye Anastasia Khudchenko explained that the decree is being adopted in a sparing mode – the codes will be needed only in those places where “you can not go”. They will not be needed in shopping centers or public transport.