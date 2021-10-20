Gwyneth Paltrow shares sex advice she gave to her teenage children

Rarely, but the heirs of a star ask their mother about their intimate life.

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has a daughter and son – 17-year-old Apple and 15-year-old Moses. The star mom does not hide that she is already talking with teenagers about sex, although she confirms that teenagers do not like to discuss such a sensitive topic with their parents.

In a new interview, the 49-year-old actress noted that her generation received a lot of conflicting information about sex, which ultimately made young people suffer. But her children, fortunately, have sex education lessons at school.

And yet there is the main advice about their intimate life, which the artist gave to her heirs.

“I think the main thing that no one will ever tell you is that you have to stay close to your own truth and be very honest with it. Because when you are in a relationship, you are not completely yourself, you sublimate something or struggle with something that can greatly damage your attitude towards yourself, “- quoted by Paltrow edition Entertainment Tonight.

The movie star added that she will always encourage her children to listen to themselves and their instincts and act as they see fit.

How to talk to your teen about sex?According to doctors, today girls get their first sexual experience at the age of 15-17, boys – at 14-16.

We will remind, the actress gave birth to a daughter and a son in a marriage with musician Chris Martin, vocalist of the rock band Coldplay. The couple broke up in 2015, and now Gwyneth is happy with her second husband.

