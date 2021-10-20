Gwyneth Paltrow to sue over vagina scented candle

American Colby Watson filed a lawsuit, accusing the company “Goop”, led by actress and TV presenter Gwyneth Paltrow, in the sale of substandard goods. The fact is that the candle with the scent of “vagina”, which the man ordered almost a year ago, exploded and damaged his property.

The instructions on the firm’s website say it needs to be lit for less than 2 hours, but the Texan ignored the warning, according to the Daily Star. In his defense, the victim said that there was not enough information on the Internet.

Colby first lit a candle in February and then everything was fine. Leaving it to burn for 3 hours a second time, the product could not withstand the load and exploded, damaging the owner’s furniture.

Now the man intends to sue $ 5 million from the Goop company for moral and physical damage. Representatives of Gwyneth Paltrow believe that the lawsuit is not serious and is aimed at destroying the firm’s reputation.

Video of the day

It Smells Like My Vagina is a scented candle that was meant to be a joke but became a Goop bestseller. If you light it, you can smell geranium, citrus, bergamot and rose.

We will remind that earlier the British Jody Thompson, also ordered the brainchild of Gwyneth on the Internet and complained that her apartment almost burned down. The woman left the candle in the living room, and when she returned, she found a smoky room.

Briefly about the star:

Gwyneth Paltrow – American actress and singer, Oscar winner;

Born in Los Angeles to film director Bruce Paltrow and famous actress Blythe Danner;

She made her debut in The Scream in 1991.

Earlier OBOZREVATEL reported that Gwyneth originally presented a new toy for adults, passing it off as an Oscar. Such a personalized device will cost customers almost $ 100.