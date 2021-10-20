Halle Berry has unveiled her famous boyfriend

Halle Berry does not like to talk about her private life, but sometimes there is so much happiness that they really want to share with others. At the end of July, Holly posted on her Instagram a picture of two pairs of legs – hers and a mysterious stranger, presumably her boyfriend. A month ago, a similar photo appeared on the actress’s social network again, only now the legs were captured against the background of the window, in which the dawn could be seen. And today Holly finally decided to reveal the intrigue: the owner of the legs is the singer and composer Van Hunt.

Halle Berry wearing a Van Hunt T-shirt Van hunt

Holly posted her new photo in the feed, in which she was captured in a T-shirt with the inscription Van Hunt, and signed it “Now you know …”, accompanying the words with emoticons in the form of a heart and, as you might guess, legs. Van Hunt, in turn, published the same photo of Holly on his page, and two weeks earlier he posted a picture in which a woman kisses him on the cheek, well, very similar to the famous actress.

We will remind, earlier Halle Berry met with a model Gabriel Aubrey, from whom on March 16, 2008 she gave birth to a daughter, Nala. After breaking up, Holly met Olivier Martinez. The couple got married in 2013 – a few months before the birth of their son Maceo. Holly and Olivier announced the divorce at the end of October 2015. A little later, in an interview, Holly spoke about her condition after the divorce:

I’m fine, really. I keep smiling, moving forward and really happy to be here now. No matter what difficulties you have to go through at the moment, you should not lose heart, stop thinking about yourself and your life and focus your attention on others. This is the best remedy in any situation, even if it is very difficult for you and you do not want to deal with anyone at all.

Then the music producer Alex da Kid, whose real name is Alexander Grant, became Holly’s lover. He is known for working with musicians such as Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Imagine Dragons, and was nominated for a Grammy Award. Holly and Alex, who is 16 years younger than her, first began to be seen together in July 2017. They decided to declassify their relationship in the fall, first appearing together at the LOVE x Miu Miu party held as part of London Fashion Week, and then posting identical joint photos with the caption “My balance” to social networks. In November, the couple spent a romantic vacation on the island of Bora Bora in French Polynesia, where they celebrated Thanksgiving Day… Alex and Holly broke up after 5 months of relationship.