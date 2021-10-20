he demands $ 5 million – UNIAN

Representatives of the actress believe that the lawsuit is aimed at destroying the reputation of her firm.

A candle with “the scent of a vagina” produced by the “Goop” company of the American actress Gwyneth Paltrow exploded in the apartment of the American Colby Watson. He filed a lawsuit demanding to pay him $ 5 million.

Colby lit a candle for the first time in February. Then there were no incidents. But the second time, the man left the candle to burn for 3 hours, as a result of which it exploded and damaged the furniture.

The company indicated that there is a corresponding warning on their website that the candle must be lit for less than 2 hours.

Representatives of the actress believe that the lawsuit is not serious and is aimed at destroying the reputation of the company.

Let us remind you that Paltrow produces candles not only with “vagina scent”. In the assortment of her online store there are also aroma candles, which the star called “Smells like my orgasm.”

Gwyneth Paltrow: what is known about her

American film and television actress, businesswoman, singer and writer.

Played the role of Pepper Potts in the series of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and The Avengers : The final”.

Winner of Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy awards.

Katerina Schwartz