Hollywood’s latest romantics: gender reassignment, a fight with a producer and other impressive acts of stars for the sake of love – Stars

The famous Georgian artist of the late 19th – early 20th centuries Niko Pirosmani fell madly in love with the French actress Margarita de Sèvres, who had come on tour to Tiflis. He so wanted to achieve a reciprocal feeling that he tried all possible ways, but Margarita remained cold. However, the artist came up with an idea how to subdue the actress. He showered the whole street with roses in front of the windows of the hotel where his beloved lived. De Sevres gave a kiss in return and soon left Georgia. And what unusual romantic acts did modern celebrities do as a sign of strong love?

Neil Andrew Megson, British musician, changed sex for his beloved. The couple were obsessed with each other and decided that they should look the same, become one. They turned to a plastic surgeon for help. The exact number of operations is unknown, but the pair has changed beyond recognition. After that, they organized performances for the reunification of the masculine and feminine principles.

Brad Pitt in 1994 he had a fight with a famous producer for the sake of his beloved. When the actor was in a relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow, the actress was cast by Harvey Weinstein. The girl complained to the guy that Weinstein molested her. Pitt immediately rushed to the meeting with the offender and threw himself at him with his fists. At that time, Brad Pitt was not yet as popular as he is now, so he risked his career.

Russian oligarch Vladislav Doronin at one time met with Naomi Campbell. Every birthday, he pleased his passion with new real estate in any corner of the globe. Once a businessman gave his beloved the Contarini-Fazan Palace in Venice, which was built in the 15th century. This place is called “Desdemona’s house”, as according to legend, the girl lived here before meeting the Moor Othello. In addition, Vladislav presented the model with an apartment in the most prestigious area of ​​London, and finally acquired for Naomi a whole residential complex, which was designed by the famous architect Zaha Hadid.

John Legend, an American singer, decided to fulfill his sweetheart’s childhood dream. His wife Chrissy Teigen dreamed of becoming a ballerina, but the desire was in the past. On their wedding anniversary, the couple came home, and there a whole ballet troupe was waiting for them. After the performance of the artists, Chrissy was absolutely delighted.