Hot-hatch BMW M135i has become more driver-like – Autoreview

The top version of the M135i was at the current “one” of the F40 generation from the very beginning, and for its modernization the company did not wait for the planned restyling. However, the exterior, interior and even the power unit remained the same. The BMW M135i still has a two-liter turbo engine (306 hp), an eight-speed “automatic” and four-wheel drive with a Torsen self-locking front differential (locking coefficient – up to 36% during acceleration). But engineers have worked on the chassis.

The hatchback has got new springs and shock absorbers. The installation angles of the front wheels have been changed, additional hydraulic arm mounts have appeared in the McPherson front suspension, and the arm mounts of the rear independent suspension have been changed. The developers promise that with the modified chassis, the hatchback has acquired more precise handling and driver’s character.

There are other new things too. For example, the sound of the engine in the cabin is “optimized” with the help of the standard audio system. And the body color palette has been added with shades from the BMW Individual kit: for this, it was necessary to modernize the paint shop at the plant in Leipzig, where all the hatchbacks of the first series are produced. In Germany, BMW M135i costs from 51,450 euros, but “ones” are not supplied to Russia.