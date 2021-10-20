How Norway became the gateway to Europe for electric vehicles from China. Reedus

The countries of the “first world” remained closed for the products of the Chinese automobile industry for a very long time. Moreover, it was not only about the “home” brands, but also the same BMW or Audi, which were assembled in China. For the original “Chinese” the way to Europe was simply closed. The reputation of Chinese cars was not only bad – it was simply absent.

As Sergey Aslanyan, bright in his categoricalness, but equally controversial automotive journalist, once said:

“The Chinese car is made at the intersection of hatred, greed and technical progress. The basis of technical progress is mainly theft. Taken together, this car has a very decent package, and inside it is a lot of compromise solutions. Which are based on the fact that we, the Chinese, firstly, do not know how to do everything, and secondly, we, the Chinese, do not consider it necessary to do everything, … And this life-size model called “Chinese car” is full surprises. And these surprises will not start to emerge right away … the Chinese are people who know how to lie. ”

Perhaps these words were true 5-10 years ago, but the truth of today is that European automakers are only a few days away from enjoying the tranquility and lack of competition from Chinese automakers.

While Europeans and Americans weighed internal combustion engines with environmental “gadgets” and competed for the prize in the category “Best Engine of the Year”, the Chinese riveted copies of low-power old Japanese engines … and honed future technologies and received billions of dollars in investments from Europe and the United States.

Today, over a dozen Chinese car manufacturers are exporting or preparing to export electric vehicles to First World countries. And, as if in defiance of the skeptics who argued that “electric trains” are unsuitable for operation in cold conditions, most of them look at Northern Europe as a key market and a testing ground.

At first glance, Norway doesn’t seem like a very welcoming land for electric vehicles Sergey Domushchy

Is Made in China scary?

Norwegian Kjell Emil Kallestad from a village in the province of Nordland has never imagined himself driving an electric car. But when his girlfriend traded a diesel Rexton for an electric crossover last year, the 67-year-old machine operator followed suit.

Kjell Kallestad

In a way, the purchases of the residents of this tiny village were not unusual in a country where electric cars have taken root faster than anywhere else in the world. But what’s unusual is where these cars came from. The cars that Kjell Emil and Kjersti Midtwait drive today are MG ZS and Xpeng G3. Both machines are made in China.

“Almost everything says: Made in China. And I was not afraid of that at all “, – says Kjersti Midtwaite.

Today, over a dozen Chinese car manufacturers export or plan to export electric vehicles to Europe and the United States. And most of them use Norway as a kind of testing ground.

Electric car MG ZC. The price tag in the UK, where prices are practically close to Russian ones, ranges from £ 15,995 to £ 20,000 MG

Funded by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway BYD, Nio and Xpeng, or China’s largest automaker SAIC, have flooded with their electric vehicles the nation that is the largest oil and gas producer in Western Europe.

So far, sales in Norway are relatively low. But the Chinese are hungry for more than just sales. They need experience and knowledge of how to succeed in overseas markets.

“We have had a long-standing thesis that China will use battery electric vehicles as a tool that will enable it to become a more powerful player in the industry. This requires observation. First Norway, then Europe, then … “, – wrote in his report Joe Spack, American automotive analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

The Chinese are also playing into the plans of the Norwegian authorities, who “sentenced the internal combustion engine to death” in the coming decades and have relied on electric vehicles.

Nio electric cars compete quite successfully in the home market with Tesla products Nio

Since the 90s, the owners of “electric trains” have been exempted from paying a high import duty on cars, 25% VAT and from a registration fee of about 10,000 euros. As a result, an electric car in Norway began to cost no more than a regular car. Numerous benefits were introduced for owners of electric vehicles – they did not have to pay for parking, they could use a dedicated line for public transport, and until 2019 they had free travel on toll roads.

The current center-right government, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, has pledged to maintain major tax breaks until the next elections in 2021. However, some privileges are no longer there – for example, you have to pay for travel on the roads, albeit less. And in a number of cities, the permission to drive on “leased lines” has been withdrawn.

“As more and more electric cars drive on our roads, sooner or later the benefits will be reduced. The number of electric cars in the Akershus district, which is on the border with Oslo, is one of the highest in the country. – said the member of the district council Annette Solly of the Norwegian TV company NRK.

By 2025, the Norwegian authorities expect to reduce sales of cars with internal combustion engines to zero.

The magazine of the Norwegian Federation of Motorists Motor recently pointed out that the trend in gasoline and diesel car sales suggests that this could happen even earlier – in April 2022.

Of the 17,992 new cars registered in Norway this September, 13,946, or 78%, were zero-emission vehicles, a record. The Chinese also contributed to this.

Money talk

Chinese automakers have been hatching ambitious plans to enter European markets since the early 2000s.

Companies such as Geely Automobile Holdings, Great Wall Motor, and Chery Automobile tried to export but failed. The exception was Geely, which was admitted to Europe through its purchase from Ford Motor Co. Swedish automaker Volvo Cars in 2010.

“The last time China tried to sell cars in Europe, many, many years ago, it turned out very badly. Now they have done a really good job. ” says Christina Boo, secretary general of the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association.

According to Lars Erik Taraldsen in Bloomberg, 32-year-old chef Per Roar Johansen from the village of Uthaug in Trøndelag, in central Norway, owned a car with an internal combustion engine until March last year, when he bought an electric car of the MG brand – once this was a British brand, and now SAIC Motor Corp. manufactures its cars under it.

MG ZS MG

Per Roar Johansen spent about NOK 3,000 (roughly $ 350) a month on diesel fuel. Now the cost of ownership has dropped to CZK 500. The top version of the MG ZS crossover, which he bought, costs about 280 thousand crowns, which is only 60% of the price of the South Korean Kia Niro crossover with a panoramic roof. “I am very satisfied. I have no doubt that next time I will also buy an electric car, ”he says.

The MG ZS became the first Chinese electric vehicle to hit the market last year. Since then, according to Christina Bu, the number of Chinese electric vehicles has skyrocketed, despite brands and dealers having to contend with skepticism about electric vehicles and the Chinese car in general.

Following MG, the Xpeng brand entered the local market and introduced its first electric SUVs, the G3, in Norway in December.

“You have to be international if you want to be a true leader in the industry and the huge European market cannot be neglected. This is the place we must fight for, ”says Xpeng President Brian Gu.

The brand Nio, completely unknown in our country, at one time was on the verge of bankruptcy. The company was saved by the Shenzhen city government. Today Nio triumphantly returned to the market with electric SUVs, which successfully competed with Tesla’s Model Y in China.

Xpeng

On September 30, the company began selling its all-electric ES8 and opened Nio House on Karl Jonas Gate, Oslo’s fashionable main street, between the Norwegian Royal Palace and Parliament. The next market that the founder of the company, William Lee, wants to aim at, is Germany, where Nio may debut next year.

Let’s do without karaoke

Another Chinese automaker, BYD, caught the attention of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Warren Buffett in 2008. The company plans to export about 1,500 of its Tang electric crossovers to Norway this year.

At the same time, the Chinese are adapting to European customers. Thus, BYD has already realized that the options that are offered for a younger Chinese buyer are unlikely to suit a European:

“We offer, for example, options such as karaoke in the car. Can you imagine a 45-year-old European gentleman driving his Tang SUV to Oslo, holding a microphone and singing? I can’t imagine it ”, – says Ho.

Byd tang BYD

Next stop is Japan?

According to Isbrand Ho, BYD is considering bringing a smaller version of the model to the Norwegian market along with one or two others by early 2023.

Strong interest in its products prompted the company to consider expanding outside Norway, where, as in almost all of continental Europe, cars are driven on the right side of the road. But the Chinese are planning to offer right-hand drive versions of their cars.