How nuclear deal with Iran will affect the global oil market

On Thursday, October 21, consultations between Iran and the EU will begin in Brussels on a possible return to negotiations on a nuclear deal. Iran may get a chance to get rid of sanctions that have significantly affected the country’s oil and gas industry.

The nuclear deal is a 2015 agreement between Iran and six countries: the United States, China, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Russia. According to it, Tehran agreed to freeze its nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions, which included a ban on the supply of Iranian oil and gas by the United States and Europe.

But in 2018, the United States withdrew from the deal, and in 2019, sanctions against Iran’s raw materials industry returned. Now, if the negotiations are successful and the nuclear deal goes through, Iran will have a chance to restore oil and gas exports. This means that a little more than 1% of the total volume of world production can return to the oil market.

Work on rebuilding the nuclear deal began after Joe Biden became president of the United States. The lifting of sanctions on Iran, according to the calculations of Platts analysts, would increase oil production in the country by December 2021 by 1.14 million barrels per day compared to September 2021, to the level of 3.66 million barrels per day. 1.14 million barrels per day is just over 1% of global consumption.

In a negative scenario (a breakdown in negotiations, after which everything will remain as it is – there is no deal, and sanctions against Iran’s oil and gas industry are in effect), Iranian production will fall by December compared to September by 350,000 barrels per day – to 2.17 million barrels.

At the same time, last week the International Energy Agency warned that due to the gas crisis, the market will be in a state of oil deficit at least until the end of this year. The agency has raised its forecast for oil demand and now expects it to grow by 5.5 million barrels per day – to 96.3 million barrels in 2021 (in September the forecast was 5.2 million barrels). Production will grow by 2.7 million barrels per day by the end of the year. At the same time, OPEC + still does not increase production quotas, fearing the impact on the economy and demand of coronavirus restrictions.

The potential increase in oil supplies by Iran in the event of the lifting of sanctions can, if not completely restore the balance between supply and demand in the world oil market, then at least cool oil prices. On October 18, Brent crude prices jumped above $ 86 per barrel, at 18:30 Moscow time they were trading at $ 84.8 per barrel.

In addition, the entry into the Iranian oil market may become another point for discussion of OPEC +, when the countries of the union will agree on plans for increasing production. But the specific impact in this case is still difficult to calculate, since there is neither the nuclear deal itself, nor possible conditions for lifting the sanctions. It should be borne in mind that the process of negotiating a deal is slow.