How Volvo Car has risen in price tenfold

Volvo Car is expected to start accepting applications from investors on October 19, and the first trading in shares will take place on October 28. In early October, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing experts, about the value of Volvo Car at $ 25 billion. Volvo Car itself has so far set a range of $ 18.84-23.11 billion and intends to raise about $ 3 billion. the lower end of the range, the company has become an order of magnitude more expensive in 11 years: Zhejiang Geely bought it for $ 1.8 billion.